Proxidyne Releases iOT Asset Detector featuring LoRaWAN Technology at CES 2018 to detect wearable bluetooth devices with iBeacon technology.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) January 10th, 2018

Proxidyne, a leader in Internet of Things (iOT) sensors and sensor management, released a revolutionary device to detect assets with iBeacon technology and report to LoRaWAN networks. LoRaWAN is a Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) optimized for machine-to-machine (MTM) communications. The Proxidyne Asset Detector detects changes in Proxidyne wearable Beacons (or any iBeacon-compatible device) and reports to a LoRaWAN network, a long range iOT network. The Proxidyne Asset Detector has an integrated Bluetooth LE and LoRaWAN radio to connect iBeacon-enabled devices to a LoRaWAN network. The Proxidyne Asset Detector supports detects hundreds of assets communicating to a LoRaWAN network over the long range communication link (up to 15km).

Example applications include construction site equipment detection, assisted living facilities resident tracking, and patient tracking in hospitals. Customers can detect Proxidyne Wearable Beacons or any iBeacon-compatible device to LoRaWAN via the Proxidyne Asset Detector.

The Proxidyne Asset Detector has integrated 2 radios, a Bluetooth LE 4.1 radio and a LoRa 915 or 868 Mhz Radio Transceiver. It is powered by a ARM Cortex-M3 Microcontroller and has full support for for LoRaWAN. It is powered by 4 AA batteries (up to 5 years battery life) or 5V Mini-USB.

The Proxidyne Asset Detector is available today from $299.99 and is available for purchase on the Proxidyne store.

To learn more about the Proxidyne Asset Detector, visit the product page or contact Proxidyne at info@proxidyne.com.

About Proxidyne, Inc

Proxidyne creates and operates an IoT platform for wireless sensor management, monitoring and analytics. Proxidyne serves customers in the retail, manufacturing, and education markets through its authorized resellers. Proxidyne creates hardware and software that connects sensors, buttons and mobile apps to its centralized platform so that businesses, governments and other institutions can understand and react to the behaviour of customers and equipment on a global scale. Proxidyne’s headquarters are located in Naperville, IL. Proxidyne is a registered trademark of Proxidyne, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.