ProV International, Inc. Announced as a Winner in 2018 CRN Fast Growth 150 Awards

The Channel Company, has named ProV International, Inc to its 2018 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, IT solution providers and IT Consulting Companies with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years.

Tampa, FL (PRUnderground) August 8th, 2018

Recognizing Thriving Solution Providers in the IT Industry

ProV International, Inc. announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ProV International, Inc to its 2018 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2018 list is based on an increase of gross revenue between 2015 and 2017. The companies recognized this year represent a remarkable combined total revenue of more than $50 billion.

We at ProV International, Inc are extremely honored to be receiving such an important award. We are earnestly grateful for the recognition received for our work and commitment to the IT industry. We’re sure that every other nominee for this award was as capable if not more, of winning this award. We’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to our success this year. That includes our amazing clients, outstanding employees, and wonderful partners.

“CRN’s 2018 Fast Growth 150 list features companies that are growing in an ever-changing, challenging market,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “As traditional solution providers are moving towards a services-focused business model, this extraordinary group have been able to successfully adapt; outperforming competitors and proving themselves as channel leaders. We are pleased to recognize these organizations and look forward to their continued success.”

The complete 2018 Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About ProV International. Inc

ProV International, a global consulting firm that specializes in streamlining business operation processes, increasing service quality and keeping the workplace productivity high. We promise to reduce your administrative complexity. We provide digitally enabled workforce solutions that reduce cost & risk of critical shared services such as: Customer Service, HR, IT Field Services.