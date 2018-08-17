ProV International Announces Joint Sales Venture with Sugar CRM in Brazil

ProV International, a leading organization in the business consulting industry will embark on a joint venture with Sugar CRM Brazil in order to provide and deliver an innovative CRM solution to satisfy customer's business process needs.

Tampa, FL (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

ProV International Inc., a leading organization in the business process consulting industry will embark on a joint venture with Sugar CRM Brazil in order to provide and deliver an innovative CRM solution to satisfy customer’s needs.

Sugar CRM is a well established organization in the business process industry, selling custom CRM solutions for service, sales, marketing and IT departments. Their clients include companies like IBM, Audi, T-Mobile, Sennheiser and more! ProV International Inc. has a well established delivery team in Chennai, India who has completed many successful projects with the Sugar CRM. It’s with great pleasure that we can finally announce a sales extension and partnership in Brazil.

ProV International Inc. will play a key role in every Sugar CRM Deployment. The partnership launch will begin at the ProV International Brazil office. ProV plans to expertly guide customers through the entire sales, design, deploy and adoption process. The partnership will require ProV to work closely with Sugar CRM to augment their applications and add on custom modules. This will allow ProV to deliver truly unique solutions and transform their customer’s relationships.

Sugar CRM is a very flexible platform with an intuitive user experience and can be personalized to help businesses achieve their desired outcomes. ProV International Inc. specializes in connecting the human and digital experience. So the partnership is a win-win! ProV’s goal is to help clients automate processes end-to-end, across all channels and mobilize the workforce for maximum efficiency.

About ProV International. Inc

ProV International, a global consulting firm that specializes in streamlining business operation processes, increasing service quality and keeping the workplace productivity high. We promise to reduce your administrative complexity. We provide digitally enabled workforce solutions that reduce cost & risk of critical shared services such as: Customer Service, HR, IT Field Services. Visit us online at www.ProVIntl.com