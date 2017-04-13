PROSPER Show’s Annual E-commerce Event for Internet Retailers Attracts Record Attendance

The PROSPER Show, held annually to help Amazon sellers maximize profits, welcomed an unprecedented number of participants at their March show in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas, Nevada (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2017

The PROSPER Show is an annual exhibition aimed at helping Amazon sellers boost their online businesses. The show features workshops led by experts in the online retail industry as well as internet business workshops from dozens of companies supporting online sellers.

This year’s show was held in Las Vegas on March 22 and 23 and attracted record attendance with 1,350 participants, including over 30 speakers and 50 exhibitors.

PROSPER Show speakers included Amazon business leaders and other industry titans who shared their trade secrets and tactics to help online sellers. The educational series was available to attendees seeking to make their businesses more efficient and profitable. The speakers, none of whom were paid to participate, shared their expertise in a panel format. In addition to hearing from speakers, PROSPER Show participants were able to link up with Amazon seller exhibitors offering support services for Amazon sellers, including:

shipping

inventory tracking

financing

review software

shopping cart hosts

product testing

PROSPER Show’s keynote speaker was Rick Cesari of Cesari Media, the marketing mastermind behind the George Foreman Grill, Clarisonic, Oxi Clean, and GoPro. Cesari shared tips for creating an effective unique selling proposition to build emotional connections between products and customers.

Other speakers included Bryan Bowman of amzprofitpros.com , who discussed how to attract outside traffic on Amazon, and Richard Cram of the Multistate Tax Commission, who outlined liabilities for Fulfillment by Amazon sellers. Joseph Hansen, co-founder of PROSPER Show and founder of Buy Box Experts, shared advanced strategies for Amazon sellers.

Other PROSPER Show workshops addressed the following topics:

E-commerce accounting ­- Experts taught business owners about sound accounting practices, strategic decisions, and plans for overall profitability.

Generating outside traffic to Amazon listings – This course helped e-commerce business owners learn how to drive relevant outside traffic to their Amazon listing or independent store.

Amazon sponsored products – Increased competition on Amazon has driven the need for sellers to key into the Sponsored Products program. This course outlined how Sponsored Product advertising is the main tool for displaying products outside of organic results.

Private label and supply chain management in China – This workshop helped e-commerce business owners increase sales, profitability, and market protection by developing new product lines in China.

“PROSPER Show is gathering momentum at exciting rates,” said Joseph Hansen, the show’s co-founder. “We’re proud to be able to help online retailers thrive through workshops and Amazon Sellers exhibiting. This year’s record attendance, sold-out sponsorships, and amazing portfolio of speakers demonstrate how quickly the show is growing.”

PROSPER Show will return next year, March 14-15, 2018, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.ProsperShow.com or call 1-801-845-0554.

About PROSPER Show

Prosper Show brings top sellers and solution providers together to reveal secrets to sell more on Amazon. This online marketplace convention brings hundreds of internet marketing consultants and seasoned Amazon Seller coaches together for a two days of Amazon workshops. This show is not sponsored by or affiliated with Amazon.com LLC or any of its business subsidiaries.