PROSPER Show Welcomes Record Turnout at its Annual Convention for Amazon Sellers

PROSPER Show, an annual Amazon seller convention in Las Vegas, welcomed Michael Gerber as its keynote speaker and attracted more participants than ever at its March show.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2018

In only its second year, PROSPER Show is a force to be reckoned with. The annual conference for Amazon sellers attracted thousands of participants who were eager to learn how to take their online businesses to the next level. The 2018 show took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 12 to 14 and outpaced last year’s impressive turnout.

The PROSPER Show provides best practice education and networking opportunities for professional online sellers. They link sellers with solution providers who can help them improve their company’s efficiency and profitability. They also provide workshops and seminars by former Amazon officers, CEOs of well-known Amazon consulting companies, and highly successful online retailers.

PROSPER Show had nearly two thousand attendees at their 2018 Amazon sellers event, including over 100 exhibitors and sponsors. Guests were able to learn from over 30 expert speakers including a well-renowned keynote speaker.

Keynote speaker: Michael Gerber, described by Inc. Magazine as the “World’s #1 Small Business Guru.” He is the bestselling author of 28 “E-Myths” books and has contributed to The New York Times, Business Week, Inc. Magazine, Fortune, WIRED, and Forbes.

Peter Kearns, Vice President of Client Solutions for 180Commerce, a full-service marketplace sales and management solutions partner and brand strategy consulting firm. Kearns is a former Amazon Marketplace leader who was in charge of seller recruiting and strategy. He has worked with hundreds of sellers from IR-500 businesses and small home-based operations.

Ed Rosenberg, successful e-commerce business owner and seller advocate who helps online vendors navigate Amazon compliance issues.

Jeff Cohen, a partner at Seller Labs. Cohen has been involved in e-commerce since 2007. He is experienced in retail operations as well as running a multi-million-dollar Amazon sales channel.

PROSPER Show Co-Founder, James Thomson, comments, “It’s such a unique opportunity for business owners to witness so much talent in one location. PROSPER Show has quickly grown to be one of the most exclusive opportunities for Amazon sellers to accelerate their growth.”

In addition to a stellar line up of speakers, PROSPER Show 2018 featured 25 e-commerce workshops, including sought-after topics on business scalability.

How to build a successful video strategy on Amazon

How to use crowdsourcing to launch a successful private label brand

Clickfunnels for e-commerce sellers

Using YouTube to accelerate your private label brand

Fortune 500 supply chain management for Amazon private label sellers

PROSPER Show 2019 dates and location will be announced in the coming months. For information about the annual show, visit www.ProsperShow.com.

About PROSPER Show

Prosper Show brings top sellers and solution providers together to reveal secrets to sell more on Amazon. This online marketplace convention brings hundreds of internet marketing consultants and seasoned Amazon Seller coaches together for a two days of Amazon workshops. This show is not sponsored by or affiliated with Amazon.com LLC or any of its business subsidiaries.