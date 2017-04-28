PROSPER Show Releases Guide to Help Amazon Sellers Secure Their Accounts

With hundreds of Amazon seller accounts hacked in the past six weeks, PROSPER Show releases complimentary information to help out industry peers secure their accounts.

Las Vegas, Nevada (PRUnderground) April 28th, 2017

Hundreds of Amazon seller accounts have had confirmed hacks in the past six weeks. Unconfirmed figures are likely drastically higher. These Amazon account hacks have resulted in the loss of millions of dollars. A consortium of internet marketing experts, including PROSPER Show and PK Consulting, is hoping to minimize further losses by releasing a guide to Amazon sellers to help them secure their account.

PROSPER Show is an annual ecommerce exhibition of workshops and seminars geared towards helping Amazon sellers and online retailers streamline and scale their internet-based businesses. James Thomson, Co-Founder of PROSPER Show, and Peter Kearns of PK Consulting, have taken their industry expertise to illustrate a 10-step guide to help Amazon entrepreneurs improve their Amazon account security.

Mr. Thomson remarks, “Much like a bank being protected minimally with a padlock, far too many Amazon sellers have inadequate security on their accounts, making it easy for professional hackers to break in.”

While an account can never be completely un-hackable, there are several key steps that will greatly reduce the likelihood of Seller Central hacking. Verifying the necessity of all active account credentials. Verifying “user permissions” access. Verifying Seller Central bank account access. Confirming proper “Seller Configuration” settings Consider the use to two separate credentials, one for administration and one for daily-use. Ensure the use of a strong password. Commit to regularly changing the password. Eliminate or minimize password sharing. Embrace two-factor authentication tools available within Amazon. Embrace two-factor authentication tools external to Amazon.

If an Amazon seller account is hacked, Mr. Thomson recommends immediately contacting seller-performance@amazon.com and payments-funds@amazon.com to get Amazon’s investigation team looking at the issue. To proactively protect an Amazon account, review PROSPER Show’s guide on Amazon account security at ProsperShow.com.

About PROSPER Show

Prosper Show brings top sellers and solution providers together to reveal secrets to sell more on Amazon. This online marketplace convention brings hundreds of internet marketing consultants and seasoned Amazon Seller coaches together for a two days of Amazon workshops. This show is not sponsored by or affiliated with Amazon.com LLC or any of its business subsidiaries.