PROSPER Show Prepares their Historically Sold Out Ecommerce Event for its 3rd Year

PROSPER Show is gearing up for it's third annual workshop for internet businesses. The event takes place in Las Vegas and features Speaker Michael Gerber, author of “The Emyth Revisited”

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) December 6th, 2017

PROSPER Show is excited to be gearing up for its 3rd annual continuing education conference for established Amazon sellers, March 13-14, 2018, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Twenty-five of the top industry speakers will be sharing their ideas through seminars and workshops over two intensive days of education.

“We are thrilled to be joined by over 1,300 of the largest Amazon sellers, top service and solution providers supporting these sellers, and some of the most knowledgeable marketplace experts in the US.” remarked PROSPER Show President, James Thomson. “Our events represent a crucial annual opportunity for Amazon sellers to network with one another, learn from key industry people, and identify new partners that can help accelerate the sellers’ online growth”.

Scheduled speakers at PROSPER Show’s upcoming e-commerce exhibition event include:

KEYNOTE SPEAKER and author of “The Emyth Revisited”, Michael Gerber: speaking on “Why Most Amazon Seller Businesses Don’t Work, and What to do About It!”

Josh Neblett: speaking on “How I Build And Sold My 3P Seller Business for $75MM”

James Kelly: speaking on “How 6 Years at Amazon Trained Me For a Second Life as an Efficient, Profitable Amazon Seller”

Tracy Leigh Hazzard: speaking on “Asset Building through Product Design – the Ultimate Goal for the Private Label Seller”

Karen Ellenberger: speaking on “Intelligent Automation for the Amazon Seller”

Brad Moss: speaking on “The Amazon Way, Metrics Behind Building a Million Dollar Amazon Business”

Trish Carey: speaking on “Voice search: Why Should You Get Ready Now? “

Lori Jurans and Rachel Greer: speaking on “What You Need to Know About Product Compliance and Liability to Protect Your Business”

CJ Rosenbaum: speaking on “How Private Label Sellers Protect Their IP Rights Where Their Factories Are Located”

In 2016 and 2017, the PROSPER Show sold out its trade show floor and all of its attendee tickets. The March 2018 show is expected to have an equally strong showing from leading Amazon sellers.

The general sessions and internet marketing workshops at PROSPER Show run March 13-14, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, while a number of pre-conference workshops are offered March 12. For more details on speakers, agenda, and tickets, visit www.ProsperShow.com

About PROSPER Show

Prosper Show brings top sellers and solution providers together to reveal secrets to sell more on Amazon. This online marketplace convention brings hundreds of internet marketing consultants and seasoned Amazon Seller coaches together for a two days of Amazon workshops. This show is not sponsored by or affiliated with Amazon.com LLC or any of its business subsidiaries.