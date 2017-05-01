PROSPER Show Embraces Amazon Releasing New Transparency Program to Reduce Counterfeit Product

Amazon unveils new "Transparency" program in an effort to minimize counterfeit product being sold online.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

About a month ago, without much fanfare, Amazon released a new program called “Transparency” that Amazon Sellers sing about as being wildly overdue. Transparency is a systematic approach to minimizing counterfeit product being sold on Amazon. The program started as an in-house effort to protect Amazon’s own brands and is now being rolled out to other brands throughout the year.

Amazon’s Transparency program will incorporate 26-character alphanumeric codes for sellers to apply as a product SKU. The SKU’s are then registered with Amazon’s Transparency team so that Amazon can properly associate SKU’s to products. Sellers are then required to use the SKU’s not only on Amazon but also throughout inventory sold on other websites and even offline in brick and mortar locations. Once SKU registration is completed and a “flushing” period is expired, Amazon will only accept registered products that match their registered SKU’s.

PROSPER Show is an annual internet retailer conference that supports online businesses by sharing best practices on protecting and scaling their Amazon operations. With skin in the game for his Amazon seller clients, James Thomson, Co-Founder of PROSPER Show remarks, “This type of protection for Amazon sellers is long overdue. While the program is currently only available for select sellers that use Amazon fulfillment centers in the US, this is a huge step in the right direction for companies to protect their brand.”

While the sunrise period of the program is limited to select sellers, the program will likely be available to any brand in the Amazon marketplace, as early as 2018. Mr. Thomson comments on the program’s availability. “There is an untold number of businesses that will eventually be able to benefit from this program. As of now, there are three brand types that can benefit immediately; brands that value their product authenticity, brands struggling with secondary factories, and brands launching a new product that is likely to attract counterfeit producers.”

For Amazon sellers interested participating in the program, they can email transparency-busdev@amazon.com. For online retailers looking to scale their Amazon business, visit www.ProsperShow.com.

