PROSPER Show 2018 Launching in Weeks Brings Big Opportunities for Small Business

March 13-14 brings the sellout PROSPER Show to Las Vegas. This conference helps Amazon marketplace sellers increase sales online.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

In six weeks, the leading e-commerce conference for established Amazon sellers – the PROSPER Show – begins its intensive two-day agenda at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Combining two dozen presentations from internet marketing conference specialists with formal business networking among its 1,000 sellers, speakers and solution providers, PROSPER Show is the e-commerce event for Amazon third-party sellers looking to sharpen their business knowledge.

With over 100 solution providers and service providers providing attendees an ecommerce exhibition experience unlike any other in the US, attendees will be able to meet firms that can help them streamline their businesses immediately.

The highlight of this ecommerce show’s agenda is keynote speaker, Michael Gerber; the author of dozens of entrepreneurial success books, including best-selling “The E-Myth Revisited.” The other sessions of this internet business conference include:

Amazon Sponsored Products & AMS Best Practices: Analysis of 70 Million Keywords

Properly Managing the Key Amazon Seller Metrics – An Amazon Insider’s Perspective

Voice search: Why should you get ready now?

Visual Listing Optimization That Work in Outperforming the Competition

The right questions to ask when shopping for software for long-term profits

Asset Building through Product Design – the Ultimate Goal for the Private Label Seller

How private label sellers Protect their IP rights Where Their Factories Are Located

Intelligent Automation for the Amazon Seller

“Stump the Expert” session to answer your toughest questions about Amazon

The day before the general conference, PROSPER will offer ecommerce workshops on:

How to Use Crowdsourcing to Launch a Successful Private Label Brand

How to Build a Successful Video Strategy on Amazon

Generating Outside Traffic To Your Amazon Listings

Using Clickfunnels to Build Your Brand

Using Youtube To Accelerate Your Private Label Brand

Fortune 500 Supply Chain Management for Amazon Private Label Sellers

The 2018 PROSPER Show will be co-located with two ecommerce exhibition shows: SourceDirect and ASD Market Week at the Las Vegas Convention Center. PROSPER Show attendees will have free access to these two internet exhibitions, where they can meet with over 2,500 vendors, including more than 400 overseas factories. For more information on the full agenda and list of PROSPER Show speakers, see www.ProsperShow.com.

About PROSPER Show

Prosper Show brings top sellers and solution providers together to reveal secrets to sell more on Amazon. This online marketplace convention brings hundreds of internet marketing consultants and seasoned Amazon Seller coaches together for a two days of Amazon workshops. This show is not sponsored by or affiliated with Amazon.com LLC or any of its business subsidiaries.