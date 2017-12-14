PropertySearch.net Launches to Give Easy Access to What’s Long Since Been an Effort to Unearth

PropertySearch.net launches to help homeowners, homebuyers, developers, investors, and agents find the records they need fast, easy, and free of charge.

Brooklyn, NY (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

Making a must-have for homeowners and industry professionals more approachable than ever, a new website has taken the mystery out of property records. Enter, PropertySearch.net. It’s the newly-launched online directory that puts a high value on simplicity. Now consumers and industry pros can visit the site and run a deed search, look for a property assessment, or get immediate information on things like property taxes nationwide. Giving easy access regardless of location, the search is over; property records just got easy to find.

Peter Miller, the manager of the site, said of the new free resource, “We couldn’t be happier to announce the launch of PropertySearch.net mainly because it streamlines a process that should have never been complicated in the first place. Up until now, finding public records has been difficult because the state, county, and local government structures are complicated. Property records have been especially hard to locate. Our site is very straightforward. By consolidating data which was previously segmented online, we have created a phenomenal asset to the end user.”

So how does it work? To get the benefit of a compilation of record-focused government office information users need only visit the new site. From there they will search for their property’s state, county, and city and instantly they will find contact details. These details include all the government offices in that location along with a description of what types of property records can be found there. The information is manually compiled by a team that has verified it by calling each municipality for the utmost clarity. Now, the site is available to ease the consumer pain point of doing extensive research on their own.

PropertySearch.net is on point for industry pros like land developers, commercial and residential real estate investors and real estate agents, appraisers and insurance agents. Property records such as titles, deeds, liens, ownership, tax records, appraisals, and unclaimed property can be found quickly. Searches for local government assessors, auditors, clerks, property appraisers, deeds recorders, treasurers, tax collectors, city halls, and town halls are available.

In addition to a comprehensive listing of physical addresses and phone numbers for local government offices, PropertySearch.net also offers partner sites like TrueID for public records based on one’s full name. Property deeds with property value, owners’ names, and tax information can also be obtained via the partnering site, USRealtyRecords.com.

