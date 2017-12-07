Property Manager Kara Doll-Pena Receives the Coveted CRPM Designation

American Associates, serving the Phoenix metro area for 41 years, is celebrating their employees' educational pursuits in Property Management.

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) December 6th, 2017

Kara is the first in the company to earn the status of Certified Residential Property Manager, an Arizona Association of Realtors certification. She has worked at American Associates Real Estate & Investments since 2007 and has been a licensed real estate agent since 2012.

This comprehensive 24 credit hour designation gives a Property Manager an edge – increasing their knowledge of property management statutes & enabling them to better serve investment owners and tenants. The company is proud of her accomplishment and are anticipating more designees among their managers soon.

American Associates has been in real estate & property management for 41 years, serving the Phoenix metro area. They provide residential and commercial property management and sales.

