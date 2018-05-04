Property Listing Portal MIPARO Launches Program to Attract Buyers Flocking to Portugal for “Golden Visas”

Property Descriptions & Visa Application Section in Mandarin

Uppsala, Sweden (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2018

MIPARO, a global residential real estate home listing portal, announced that they would be launching a new campaign this summer targeting Chinese property buyers interested in acquiring Portuguese real estate in order to secure a “golden visa”. These visas allow them residency in the EU.

The program will provide Chinese property buyers with information on how to apply for “golden visas” and will detail the requirements for securing them. This information will be posted on the MIPARO website in Chinese. Furthermore, property descriptions of Portuguese properties will be translated into Chinese. In order to make Chinese buyers aware of the MIPARO program, a series a digital advertising campaign will be launched on Chinese language real estate websites.

According to Luis Alfonzo de Castro, Country Manager of Portugal for MIPARO, “This program will be up and running this summer. We appreciate the importance of Chinese buyers in our market. In order to attract more Chinese buyers and make it easy for them to view real estate in Portugal, we will translate everything into Mandarin”.

To date, Chinese nationals constitute the largest number of foreigners applying for the visa program. Since the program was launched in 2012, four out of five “golden visas” have gone to Chinese nationals. They have invested over 2 billion Euros in Portugal during that period.

The program was initiated to attract overseas investor to Portugal’s long stagnant housing market. The scheme grants residency to investors who spend at least 500,000 euros on property or 350,000 euros on buildings over 30-years old.

Chinese nationals find real estate in Portugal inviting because prices are low as compared to Shanghai and Beijing. Furthermore, these investments provide a hedge against the possibility of an economic downturn in China. Finally, the opportunity to secure residency in the hard to enter EU, makes the program that much more attractive to Chinese buyers.

About Miparo

Founded in 2016 in Sweden, MIPARO provides real estate agents and brokers in developing markets with a global platform to showcase their client’s homes, providing unparalleled international exposure. Home buyers can easily find properties in the respective markets because MIPARO consolidates many of them on a single platform.

As done in Europe, MIPARO charges agents a small fee to post their properties on their platform. North American listing portals don’t charge agents to post their listings; instead they charge individual agents to advertise their services.

Listings are then easily uploaded to MIPARO’s website for millions of international and local home buyers to see. All listings are translated into the target audience’s own language for no extra charge.

MIPARO will mediate conversations between buyers and sellers if they don’t speak the same language. Importantly, MIPARO requires a rigorous two-step verification process to make sure listings are real so buyers don’t fall victim to thieves and scam artists who populate many home search platforms abroad.