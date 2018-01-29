Prominent Culinary Expert Holly Clegg Combines Two Gulf Coast Traditions in New Recipe

Mardi Gras Crawfish King Cake puts a new spin on two Delta favorites

As Louisiana residents and visitors prepare for Mardi Gras, King Cakes can be found in bakeries and grocery stores across the state. Author and blogger Holly Clegg, who promotes healthier Louisiana and southern cuisine, is sharing a unique King Cake recipe that’s been hailed as “even better than the ones you buy in the bakery” with its unique fusion of crawfish and King Cake.

10+ million Mardi Gras celebrants enjoy King Cake during this time of the year, which is representative of the Epiphany. The New Orleans Metropolitan Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates at least 750,000 King Cakes are sold in New Orleans each year, making them one of the most well-known and popular foods of Mardi Gras.

The story of the King Cake is a time-honored tradition beginning when people celebrated the arrival of the Three Kings, who brought gifts to baby Jesus on the Twelfth Night (the end of Christmas and the beginning of Epiphany). Along with giving special gifts to children, the custom turned into eating a special kind of cake for celebration which originally was a simple ring of dough.

Over the years, King Cakes have come in various shapes, but today, they are mostly seen in the shape of a ring of braided dough with cinnamon. Before the dough is baked, a plastic figurine representing baby Jesus is inserted. The colors of Mardi Gras, purple (justice), green (faith), and yellow (power) decorate the King Cake. Whoever is served a slice with the baby is crowned King or Queen of the evening and is responsible for the next

King Cake.

“A friend of mine asked me when she found the figurine and took on the responsibility of the next King Cake to share with her my secret family recipe. This year, she suggested that I share it with everyone who can’t be here for the celebration,” said Clegg.

Clegg is the author of the Gulf Coast Favorites Cookbook, the trim&TERRIFIC®, and Eating Well Series, which have sold 1.5+ million copies. Her specialty is the best of a Louisiana and southern cuisine.

“The history and tradition of the King Cake make it a special part of southern culture and our appreciation for food and family,” said Clegg. “I want to share this time-perfected recipe with everyone who can’t be here with us to celebrate Mardi Gras.”

Clegg’s Mardi Gras Crawfish King Cake recipe features a creamy crawfish cream cheese filling made with a combination of favorite Louisiana flavors – onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Louisiana crawfish – all wrapped in reduced-fat crescent rolls and topped with Mardi Gras-colored parmesan cheese.

Clegg recently hosted a Facebook live video showing how to make Mardi Gras Crawfish King Cake, and the video has received more than 10,000 views to date. In addition to her latest recipe, Clegg has also included an Easy Mardi Gras Menu with Recipes on her website to help hosts and hostesses create the perfect Mardi Gras party at home.

About Holly Clegg

Holly Clegg is a culinary expert, author, and blogger. Her easy healthy cookbooks, including the trim&TERRIFIC® and Eating Well series, have sold 1.5+ million copies, and she has been featured on Fox & Friends, NBC Weekend Today, USA Today, Web MD, Huff Post, and several other media outlets for her expertise. In addition, Holly has consulted for Walmart, Teflon, The Coca-Cola Company, and numerous hospitals across the U.S. She is also a columnist and corporate wellness consultant; her newspaper column, Well Done, is available for syndication.