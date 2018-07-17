Projex and Quixotic Partner to Provide State-of-the-Art Solar Solutions

Projex Development, LLC entered into a joint partnership agreement with Quixotic Systems Inc. Quixotic, a leader in providing solar solutions to developers.

On June 28th, Projex Development, LLC entered into a joint partnership agreement with Quixotic Systems Inc. Quixotic, a leader in providing solar solutions to developers, will provide their expertise and services to Projex to create state-of-the-art solar designs and solutions for their project pipeline.

Projex’s focus is engineering and development of renewable energy whether it’s a historical renovation, existing or new construction project. Projex’s out of the box thinking brings new life into high profile, large scale, renewable energy projects throughout the United States. Projex’s concentration on self-sustaining buildings in urban and rural environments, provides stakeholders significant savings from State and Municipal tax incentives and long term energy costs.

Projex President & COO, Jared Wyllie comments, “We were highly focused on partnering with a company that could integrate a new type of Solar into our projects with ground breaking design and performance. Quixotic’s expertise and access to the latest in Solar technology checked all of the boxes and then some. We are more than excited to see what our relationship can create in design and energy savings for our clients.”

Quixotic Systems was founded in 1999, and has helped pioneer solar energy installations in New York City. They are known for their reliable, high-efficiency systems, and outstanding long-term customer service. The Quixotic team is certified by NYSERDA and NABCEP for both solar electric (PV) and solar thermal installations.

Gerry Heimbuch, Vice President and Partner at Quixotic adds, “We at QSI are extremely excited to work with PROjex on their pipeline of renewable energy projects that will elevate the art and science of solar engineering to new levels.”

The PROjex Team is comprised of specialists who have been actively engaged in infrastructure, renewable energy, real assets construction, development, engineering, MEP/AEC design using BIM, Elite CAD team that works as a team to minimize timelines to meet deadlines, scheduling/planning team, procurement, maintenance, finance, and operations over 40 years. Our in-house professionals have developed, engineered, designed and constructed high profile projects and infrastructure development down to single-home construction.