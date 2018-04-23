Project Glimmer Kicks Off its 2018 “Share Your Glimmer, A Day of Empowerment” Series Supporting Ticket to Dream Foundation

Project Glimmer, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, is thrilled to launch its 2018 Share Your Glimmer, A Day of Empowerment series! Hosted by Redken, Google X, Year Up, Select World and Sephora, the Series and cooloboration inspires foster girls to set goals of graduation.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

Project Glimmer, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, is thrilled to launch its 2018 Share Your Glimmer, A Day of Empowerment series! Hosted by Redken, Google X, Year Up, Select World and Sephora, the Series and cooloboration inspires foster girls to set goals of graduation.

“The Days of Empowerment series promotes graduation and illuminates career pathways for these girls,” shares Chrissy Shea, Executive Director of Project Glimmer. “The day lets her know that her community cares and believes in her by giving an empowering afternoon including hair/makeup makeovers, professional headshot, resume and LinkedIn building support and an inspiring panel of successful women sharing their stories and tips for career, and life, success.”

This event follows Ticket to Dream’s Cards for Grads program, which acknowledges the hard work of foster youth graduating from high school and college with cards of encouragement from the community and gift cards or gifts to show them we care. Through this program, Project Glimmer donates over 4,200 inspiring gifts to graduating foster girls.

“Graduating from high school is an important milestone for any teen but for a foster youth it’s huge. Between gaps in education, multiple school moves, and the after affects of trauma more than half of foster teens aren’t graduating. Cards for Grads shows foster grads that the community believes in them, that their hard work is recognized and celebrated. These Days of Empowerment are especially wonderful as foster girls get individual attention from women who want to see them succeed.” Gina Davis, Ticket to Dream Executive Director.

With five Days of Empowerment scheduled this year, there is a stellar lineup of influential and empowering women sharing their stories with these deserving young students. The 2018 Series will kick off on April 26th at the Redken Exchange in New York City. Moderated by Sunny Hostin, Co-host of ABC’s The View, the panel will feature Christine Schuster, SVP of Education for L’Oreal Professional Products Division; Sheri Doss, SVP of Redken & Pureology Education Worldwide; Lindsi Lane, Writer and Digital Influencer; Octavia Yearwood, Motivational speaker & Author; and Jess Miller, The Lions Model.

The Series will continue on May 9 at Google X in Mountain View, CA, May 10 at the Year Up campus in San Francisco, June 13 at Select World in NYC, and October at Sephora in San Francisco.

Stay up to date on all Ticket to Dream happenings by visiting www.tickettodream.org and following on social media.

ABOUT TICKET TO DREAM FOUNDATION

The Ticket to Dream Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to providing hope and opportunity to foster children across the nation, so they can just be kids. Joining forces with local companies, communities and non-profits they work to ensure foster children have essentials like school supplies, properly fitting clothing and shoes and holiday gifts. They fund vital support services and enriching life experiences that allow foster children to heal and grow into their full potential. For more information, please visit www.tickettodream.org.

ABOUT PROJECT GLIMMER

Project Glimmer inspires at-risk girls and women to believe in themselves by letting them know know their community cares. Project Glimmer gives beautiful gifts at meaningful times throughout the year including the Holidays, Graduation, Birthdays, and Mother’s Day. A girl who believes in herself can change the world. To learn more, visit ProjectGlimmer.org and follow @ProjectGlimmer on Instagram & Facebook. #projectglimmer

CONTACT: BUZZ BRAND GROUP

Marisa King, mking@buzzbrandmktg.com

Raine Diaz, rdiaz@buzzbrandmktg.com

CONTACT: PROJECT GLIMMER

Jenni Bingham, Jenni@projectglimmer.org

# # #

About Ticket to Dream

The Ticket to Dream Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to providing hope and opportunity to foster children across the nation, so they can just be kids. Joining forces with local companies, communities and non-profits they work to ensure foster children have essentials like school supplies, properly fitting clothing and shoes and holiday gifts. They fund vital support services and enriching life experiences that allow foster children to heal and grow into their full potential. For more information, please visit www.tickettodream.org.