Professional Boxer, Danny “Swift” Garcia’s Music Imprint DSG Music, Debuts the SiAngie Twins Project Entitled #InnocentSavages

New York, NY (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

DSG Music which is owned and operated by Danny “The Swift” Garcia inks new distribution deal with Penalty Ent. And The Orchard and announces brand introduction into the music industry with the SiAngie Twins anticipated studio EP project entitled #InnocentSavages. Under the imprint, the SiAngie Twins are managed by Danny Garcia alongside music executive veteran, Neil Levine. Their huge following on the infamous teen phenomenon Musical.ly, Instagram, and YouTube has helped them on their road to stardom.

Positioning the EP project #InnocentSavages, DSG Music took to Spotify to kick off a pre-save campaign with the SiAngie Twins that is live worldwide. Fans will be enabled to follow the girls, as well as, have the debut project saved into their music library in suspense of its official release on June 8, 2018.

Danny Garcia adds, “I’m excited for the twins and what the future holds for them in the music and entertainment industry. I have always held a high standard in my vision for their career, and now it is turning into our reality. This EP project is the beginning of superstardom.”

About the SiAngie Twins

SiAngie Twins is a multi-talented pop & rap duo made up of 17-year-old twin sisters Sianney Garcia and Angelise Garcia. The Philly natives of Puerto Rican descent appeared on MTV’s popular Sweet Sixteen series and built their fan base via YouTube through songs like “After School” and “Butterflies”. They currently boast an impressive 1.9 million followers on Instagram. The twins come from a talented family and count professional boxer and former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia as their brother. They are set to release their new EP “Innocent Savages” on June 8 on all digital platforms worldwide. With musical influences that include Michael Jackson, Rihanna, PNB Rock, and Chris Brown; the SiAngie Twins channels a bold and diverse musical catalogue for their upcoming EP project. The rising starlet are a perfect blend of character and individualism that balance the identical twin sisters as one connection. Sianney Garcia is the relaxed, calm and humorous energy that compliments Angelise who is the to the point, and the more serious side of the SiAngie Twins.

