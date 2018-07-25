Professional Architectural Model Maker, Founder of RJ Models, Ray Cheung was interviewed by Hong Kong Online Radio, Star Internet Radio.

”If you are passionate about something, pursue it with determination” said the founder and director of RJ Models, Ray Cheung, at the interview with Star Internet Radio “Toy Spirit” program host Bryan.

Recently, Ray Cheung, the founder and director of RJ Models interviewed by “Toy Spirit” program, on which he shared his personal experiences of professional model makers and the establishment of RJ Models.

RJ Models is a world-class architectural model company founded in Hong Kong in the 1990s and currently headquartered in Shenzhen with more than 300 employees.

Just a few days ago, the model of Dubai’s new Harbor and Cruise Terminal astonished the audience, including the Prime Minister of the UAE and the CEO of Carnival Holdings & PLC. Yet, it is just one of RJ Models’ projects.

All these years, RJ Models has established partnerships with world-class architects, such as Norman Foster, Rem Koolhaas and Zaha Hadid; RJ Models’ models have been the center stage of many important events, attended national and regional leaders, including Xi Jinping (President of China) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE).

RJ Models has had its share of difficult times, just like others, in 2008, 90% of the company’s projects were halted due to the economic downturn.

As the old saying goes, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”. RJ Models, under Ray’s leadership, managed to survive the economic crises; meanwhile these experiences push the team forward and open new markets around the world.

About RJ Models

For more than 20 years now, RJ Models has grown to be a leader in the world-class architectural model makers. We make top quality architectural models with a challenging deadline at competitive rates. With RJ Models, clients can rely on our professional support, so that you can focus on designing your project.

RJ Models aims to provide top-quality architectural models to boost our client’s business to all architecture in the world.

