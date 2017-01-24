Prof. Joye Swan Endorses L.A. #ResistTrumpTuesday Rally to Oppose Nominees, Set for 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 24th, more than 100 local constituents will gather outside the Los Angeles office of Senator Kamala Harris for a rally and discussion to urge Senator Harris and the members of congress to vote No on Trump’s Cabinet.

The rally is one of more than 100 planned nationwide by MoveOn.org, the Working Families Party, and People’s Action to urge the Senate to delay Cabinet confirmations until Americans and the representatives can learn more about their backgrounds, ties to foreign countries, and business investments.

WHAT: Vote No on Trump’s Cabinet Nominees. Support our new Senator to remain resolute, strong, and unbending in the Senate.

WHERE: Sen. Harris’ Los Angeles office, 312 N. Spring St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

WHEN: 4:00 PM

VISUALS: Event will feature protest signs and banners and approximately 100 people

“The clock has struck thirteen,” said Dr. Joye Swan, psychology professor and event organizer. On Tuesday, we’re sending a clear message to Senator Harris, the media, and the public that we, the people, oppose Trump’s nominees for important cabinet posts. As a college professor, I am especially enraged by the egregious nomination of Betsy de Vos, a woman whose life has been spent trying to destroy public education for the non-wealthy.”

For more information about this event, please contact Dr. Joye Swan at 818.445.6565 or isfly@outlook.com.

About Edge Communications, Inc.