ProductSavvy partners with StrtupBoost to expand its horizons into NY market

ProductSavvy (ProductSavvy.com), a leading Product Strategy and Product Management company is proud to announce its partnership with StrtupBoost, a NY start-up community.

(PRUnderground) March 20th, 2017

ProductSavvy (ProductSavvy.com), a leading Product Strategy and Product Management company is proud to announce its partnership with StrtupBoost, a NY start-up community of entrepreneurs, professionals and tech enthusiasts.

ProductSavvy (PSC) is expanding its footprint into the New York Startup ecosystem having serviced many startups in the HealthTech, EdTech, Cloud and Mobile markets. The PSC team believes that partnering with a leading local tech community should play a huge role in company’s plans.

Jonathan Chashper, CEO and Founder of Product Savvy says: “We are very excited to see the work done by StrtupBoost in the NY market and the great way they are bringing start-ups and entrepreneurs together. Being a part of such community will allow us to expand into the NY market and further increase our involvement in the tech-scene”.

PSC supports technology startups as they develop market leading products. PSC helps startups with Product Strategy, Product Management and Product Development Management challenges.

“Bringing Product Savvy into our Startup Ecosystem adds tremendous value to our Community as it will give our Startups the opportunity to gain the knowledge and insight that is necessary to build great products”, Says Jason Malki, CEO and Founder of StrtupBoost.

As the first major event, companies are partnering on StrtupBoost Investor Conference 2017 where ProductSavvy will be judging 60+ startups. For NYC startups, it’s a great opportunity to present to an audience of NYC’s leading tech investors including VCs, accelerators, and angels.

About ProductSavvy

ProductSavvy is a product acceleration company which supports early stage companies with all aspects of product strategy, product marketing and product development management. The ProductSavvy team is a group of business and technology innovators with experience of building successful technology companies and successful products in a number of industry verticals. The Headquartered in Washington D.C., the ProductSavvy™ team members work throughout the US, Israel and Georgia.

About StrtupBoost

StrtupBoost is a 30,000 strong community of the best and brightest who come together for startup collaborations, investor nights, business development networking and learning.

About Product Savvy Consulting