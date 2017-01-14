Producer, Orlando Rios Releases Quintessential Podcasting Discovery Guide, A.K.A., The Podcast Book

Targeting the 57 million podcast listeners in the market for new entertainment, information, advice and tunes, Orlando Rios has released his latest book. As direct as its name implies, The Podcast Book is an all-in-one guide that gives podcast fans a way to find the latest and greatest podcasts easily. With tip to toe info, the podcast discovery guide uses simplicity as a hallmark. Want to know what’s the best podcast in a certain category? How long each episode is? How often new episodes come out and who are their hosts? All questions are answered in 208 pages equipped with quick paragraphs designed to whet the appetite. Think, one-stop-shop for podcasting.

The Podcast Book 2017 Edition makes the search a bit easier using the latest top chart data for every category available in iTunes. Without having to read through lengthy descriptions and scroll through random offerings, Rios sums over 600 podcasts up at a glance.

Rios said of the launch, “It really can be daunting when you’re looking for a podcast on your way to work, or when you have down time, or when you’re honestly searching for a resource that can upscale your lifestyle, enhance your relationship, or give you motivation for anything you’re trying to tackle. Time is a luxury. I’m interested in giving the gift of time to my readers, so I’ve kept the podcast guide simple yet succinct. Put it this way, I’m in the industry myself and it’s what I use in my own personal search for new podcasts.”

For more information visit http://podcastingpro.com/podcastbook/. To order the book on Amazon visit http://a.co/fgXy634.

About Orlando Rios

Orlando Rios is an online marketer and a podcast host and producer best known for his work with the health and fitness lifestyle brand Onnit. Rios has extensive experience helping companies increase their revenue through social and search advertising in Facebook, Adwords, Twitter, and Instagram. He is also a leader in podcast producing and the author of Podcasting Pro Basics, a simple guide on starting your own podcast. His site PodcastingPro.com gives free education on podcast producing and profiles of other leaders in the podcast industry.