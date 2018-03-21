Pro Athletes Talk Mental Health at DMAX Foundation’s Courageous Conversations Take Teamwork

DMAX Foundation will host Blair Thomas, PSU and NY Jets Running Back as he moderates a panel of professional and olympic athletes discussing mental health at DMAX’s Courageous Conversations Take Teamwork on April 4, 2018 at the Shipley School, Bryn Mawr, PA.

Bryn Mawr, PA (PRUnderground) March 21st, 2018

VIP Reception, including athlete meet and greet, begins at 5:45 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM for the 7:00 PM presentation.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Students can register for free in advance with ID. For additional information and tickets, visit: www.dmaxfoundation.org/spring-event-2018

The event will bring together a panel of professional and Olympic athletes to discuss mental health with a focus on young people. Blair Thomas, Moderator, Penn State and New York Jets Running Back; Charlene Morett, Olympian and Penn State Field Hockey Coach; Brady Kramer, Montreal Canadiens, Athletic Director and Coach; and Greg Ambrogi, UPenn Football and co-founder, Kyle Ambrogi Foundation will be the panel members.

Paul Hendry, Vice President HSE at Jacobs Engineering will receive DMAX Foundation’s 2018 Leadership Award for his visionary work as a champion of positive mental health awareness.

Even celebrities are impacted by mental health. Because celebrities and star athletes are often expected to be successful and strong enough to meet every challenge. they may experience increased pressure to keep silent about emotional pain, to the extent that their emotional needs are often overlooked. DMAX believes that having Courageous Conversations about mental health is critical. As athletes are important roles models to our young people, hearing from them about their emotional life will help make a difference in the ability of others to do the same. When young people can talk about mental health, they are less likely to engage in risky behaviors that can lead to tragic results.

We are grateful to all our generous supporters including 2018 Foundation Partner Janssen Research and Development and Platinum Reception Sponsor, Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. Bronze Sponsors Main Line Health Systems, Lurio and Associates, JV O’Rourke Consulting LLC, HLS Therapeutics, High Lantern Group, Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP, Evolve IP, and Lee Hecht Harrison. Event sponsors include Psych Associates of the Delaware Valley, Robert Half, Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital, Beneficial Bank, and Bee, Bergvall & Co. In-kind sponsors include Stories that Work, Merrill Corporation, The Shipley School, and The Radnor Hotel.

DMAX Foundation, a Philadelphia area nonprofit organization, was founded in 2013 by Lee and Laurie Maxwell of Bryn Mawr, PA in memory of their son Dan Maxwell, who took his life at age 18. DMAX Foundations’ mission it to eliminate stigma and encourage safe and caring conversations about mental health issues and emotional pain in our youth. The Foundation is addressing a significant unmet need on college campuses where students suffering with mental or emotional challenges can’t or don’t seek the help they need because of stigma, overcrowding, and under-resourced counseling services. This can and too often does lead to tragic results. The foundation has developed an innovative solution with a rigorous, replicable model for student-led, mental health-related social clubs, called DMAX Clubs, that encourage college students to talk about how they are doing, how their friends are doing and how they can help each other.

NASW-PA Chapter is a co-sponsor of this workshop. 2.5 CEs will be awarded for completion of this course.

Event Details:

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

VIP Reception at 5:45pm

Program from 7:00pm-9:00pm

Event Location:

The Shipley School

Commons Building

825 Montgomery Avenue

Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Contact:

Kris Kelley, Outreach and Administrative Coordinator

DMAX Foundation

events@dmaxfoundation.org

www.dmaxfoundation.org

