Prineta Selected in Top 25 Businesses in Kansas City with Fewer than 25 Employees

Prineta selected as a winner in the Thinking Bigger Business Media 17th Annual "25 Under 25" Business Award for 2018.

Kansas City (PRUnderground) December 8th, 2017

Prineta has been recognized as one of Kansas City’s best small businesses. As one of the winners of the 2018 25 Under 25® Award, Prineta is honored for the distinguished recognition.

Created by Thinking Bigger Business Media 17 years ago, the awards are presented to 25 local businesses with fewer than 25 employees that demonstrate financial strength, have shown the ability to overcome adversity and challenges, make a commitment to the community and articulate a powerful vision for the company.

According to the Kansas City Business Journal there are 50,729 businesses in the KC area. And the statistic from Thinking Bigger Business Media indicates that in Kansas City metro area, around 83% (or 42,105) of those businesses have fewer than 25 employees. That puts Prineta and the other winners in the top 0.06% of all KC area small businesses!

“Small businesses are a powerful, but often overlooked force in Kansas City,” said Kelly Scanlon, CEO of Thinking Bigger Business Media and the creator of 25 Under 25®.

“Together, these companies employ thousands upon thousands of people, deliver innovative products and services, and help support our government, schools, nonprofits and other public resources. Of course, most of our winners are too humble and too busy to brag about their contributions. But it’s a story that needs to be told. The 25 Under 25® Awards are proud to celebrate the important service of small businesses.”

An independent panel of judges consisting of area business leaders chooses the winning companies every year. A complete list of winners can be found at www.25under25.com.

This year’s honorees will be recognized during the annual 25 Under 25 Gala on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the Downtown Marriott’s Muehlebach Hotel.

More information about Prineta is available at Prineta.com.

About Prineta

Operating the largest network of independent ATM operators in the United States, Prineta offers ATM services nationwide – placement, partnership, and processing. Specializing in hotels, convenience stores and locations that need cash. Dealing in New and Used ATM machines. Buying ATM portfolios and growing rapidly. Winning awards and leading the industry in growth. From Kansas City but offering services in every major metro area in the country and even metro areas of English-speaking Canada.