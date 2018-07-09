Prime Behavioral Health Now Accepting Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO

Prime Behavioral Health proud to announce our partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO. We will now be accepting the insurance provider at our offices in Southlake, Texas!

Southlake, TX (PRUnderground) July 9th, 2018

Prime Behavioral Health was founded with the intent of providing expert psychiatry services. Our long-standing goal is to ensure you live the best life possible, without the stigma of mental health. By delivering exceptional psychiatric care and treatment, we provide the time and assistance to recover – emotionally, behaviorally, and mentally – at a pace best suited to your needs. To that end, we are proud to announce our partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO. We will now be accepting the insurance provider at our offices in Southlake, Texas!

Blue Cross Blue Shield has been in existence since 1929. The insurance provider has worked tirelessly to ensure members may live worry free, free of fear, and with the proper coverage for all their health care needs. Each plan is personalized based on your needs and the needs of the surrounding community. Furthermore, Blue Cross Blue Shield works closely with hospitals and doctors in the area to ensure affordable, high-quality health care is available. They now work with Prime Behavioral Health. Together, we can better the community and provide mental health care for those who were too afraid to seek assistance. Never be scared!

We treat:

ADHD

Disruptive, impulsive behavior

Neurodevelopmental disorders

Schizophrenia

Bipolar

Depression

PTSD

Anxiety

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Tics

Insomnia

Medication Management

Addiction

Body Dysmorphic Disorder

About Prime Behavioral Health

Situated in sunny Southlake, TX, Prime Behavioral Health is a family-friendly psychiatric health care provider. We firmly believe your health is cultivated through empowerment by involving the family in the healing process. With highly-trained staff and innovative healing methods, we provide the guidance and safety needed most for better psychiatric health and growth.

Without partnerships like Blue Cross Blue Shield, our health care solutions would not be as profound or accessible to the masses. We are ecstatic for this partnership moving forward, and you should be, too!

Prime Behavioral Health

120 River Oaks Drive Ste. 140 Southlake, TX 76092 817-778-8884 Mon-Fri 8:15am-5:00pm

About Prime Behavioral Health