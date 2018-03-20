PressWise to Exhibit New Enhancements at Dscoop Dallas

The end-to-end SaaS-based MIS and Print Workflow Automation software solution is featuring new product developments.

Westlake Village, CA USA (PRUnderground) March 20th, 2018

PressWise by SmartSoft will be demonstrating the latest enhancements to their all-in-one web-to-print, MIS and Workflow Automation solution, at Dscoop’s “Unleashing Print, Inspiration Experience” exhibition in Dallas, Texas. The convention, which runs from March 25th – 28th, 2018 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, is focused on attracting print professionals, designers, marketers, brand owners, and creative individuals of the digital print and design community. The annual conference is one of the print industry’s largest gatherings, where members come together to learn, build relationships and exchanged ideas that will impact how they succeed in the ever-changing print industry.

PressWise by SmartSoft, situated in Booth 49, will be demonstrating the results of the past few months development. PressWise is a print shop management system designed to help printers grow their business while eliminating touches from their workflow, through an end-to-end, cloud-based print MIS and production automation platform.

Some of the new features and enhancements that will be shown at Dscoop Dallas include:

PrinterPresence Integration: A new API integration with PrinterPresence storefronts from Firespring lets PressWise capture order information, payments, and shipping information from PrinterPresence stores; augments that with product-specific production information; and injects the order into production with the associated artwork without the need for any manual intervention. These orders are now able to take advantage of the PressWise automated workflow.

New Reporting and Analytics Engine : PressWise is excited to offer a new, embedded, reporting and analytics engine. This will give users greater flexibility to create custom reports, letting them create interactive web reports in a visual, intuitive way, and providing multiple export options when viewing reports, including PDF, Excel, and other formats.

: PressWise is excited to offer a new, embedded, reporting and analytics engine. This will give users greater flexibility to create custom reports, letting them create interactive web reports in a visual, intuitive way, and providing multiple export options when viewing reports, including PDF, Excel, and other formats. Purolator Integration: For those customers utilizing Purolator as a shipping carrier, PressWise now offers a full integration with Purolator including rate quotes, label printing, and tracking.

For those customers utilizing Purolator as a shipping carrier, PressWise now offers a full integration with Purolator including rate quotes, label printing, and tracking. Other Enhancements: Soft proof watermarking, updates to the product template editor, and the addition of an External Payment Reconciliation tool are all recent additions to the PressWise system. Customers that process payments outside of PressWise, but would like to use Customer Statements and account aging calculations can now clear those invoices without interfering with their payment system of record.

Joe Lehn, Director of Product Management for PressWise, will be attending Dscoop as an exhibitor with the team and is excited to present and discuss the latest enhancements to the all-in-one print MIS and workflow automation system.

“We are excited to be presenting PressWise to this vibrant Dscoop community. Events like this aren’t just about sales, but about building relationships with our current and future collaborative partners—our customers,” said Mr. Lehn.

“There isn’t a system out there that can do everything for everyone, and needs are always changing. We need to collaborate with our customers, and listen to how they are developing and diversifying their business so that we understand what PressWise needs to do to continue supporting them in the best way possible. Our greatest resource is the wonderful group of people that we have here at the show.”

For more information on PressWise or to schedule a demo, visit www.presswise.com.

About SmartSoft

SmartSoft provides desktop and enterprise-level workflow solutions for print management, postal address correction and postal discounts. Their products include the AccuMail® suite of data and address correction and verification software, the all-in-one mailing software solution, SmartAddresser 5™, the IM barcode mail tracking service MailSpotter, and the end-to-end print workflow solution, PressWise. SmartSoft is a privately held company. Visit www.smartsoftusa.com for more information.

About PressWise by SmartSoft

PressWise is an end-to-end SaaS-based MIS and Print Workflow Automation solution that comes complete with robust features such as unlimited web storefronts, estimating, quoting, order processing, workflow management, complete shipping integration, fulfillment and the ability to integrate with most other third party storefronts (including PrinterPresence, PTI, Pressero, PrintNow, PixFizz, PageDNA, RedTie, Prisme and more) and existing back-end accounting systems. For more information, visit www.presswise.com.