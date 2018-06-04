President of VantagePoint Trading Software Speaks Live on Fox Business About Continued Market Volatility Due to Trade Concerns

The artificial intelligence trading software that predicted the historical market drop in January, forecasts upcoming market trends amid recent trade concerns

Florida (PRUnderground) June 4th, 2018

Lane J. Mendelsohn, President of VantagePoint Software made an appearance on Fox Business this morning to speak about recent trade concerns and the future of the markets. Using patented Artificial Intelligence technology, Vantage Point can predict stock market trends and trend changes.

Mendelsohn was invited to speak live first thing this morning on Fox Business, about the current state of the market and if his software, VantagePoint predicts continued market volatility due to recent trade concerns. VantagePoint predicted the historical market drop that occurred this past January and Lane explained how the software made these predictions.

“We were able to predict the market drop back at the end of January because we take a unique approach to technical analysis. We are not just looking at a single stock or a single index in isolation, but rather we’re looking at the broader global perspective,” said President Lane Mendelsohn.

VantagePoint software looks at commodity prices, interest rates, currency prices, international indices and looks at the shifts between those markets by pattern recognition, using artificial intelligence technology to make forecasts. Based on VantagePoint’s current forecasts on the Dow, the Nasdaq and the S&P and after analyzing all the global market data, VantagePoint is forecasting the overall market trend to go up. While it is showing signs of some short-term weakness and volatility which is expected, the overall trend is expected to go up.

Lane was asked to comment on President Trump’s recent input on the markets. Lane’s response was that he thinks what is happening is simply part of a negotiation strategy for some renegotiation of trade deals and despite the trepidation and uncertainty going on right now, there is no need to worry. President Lane Mendelsohn added, “I think we’ll have a lot more clarity by the end of this week. But I do have a lot of confidence based on the jobs numbers that came out on Friday, that the economy is very strong and with analyzing all the global market data that our VantagePoint indicators have been analyzing, everything is still very bullish. From a technical perspective, everything looks very strong.”

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creators of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint’s patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.