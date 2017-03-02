Presence Management Named Technical Team of the Year by Ericsson-LG Enterprise

Presence Management, Inc was recognized by Ericsson-LG Enterprise for their invaluable participation in testing, evaluation and introduction of iPECS UCP and UCS products

(PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2017

Presence Management, Inc was recognized by Ericsson-LG Enterprise November 4th at the 2016 Ericsson-LG Enterprise Global Partner Conference held in Bangkok, Thailand for their tremendous effort and invaluable input into the software test and evaluation, alpha and beta testing and successful introduction of the iPECS (UCP) Unified Communication Platform into the North American market as part of the global push to bring the iPECS UCP and UCS (Unified Communication Solution) to market.

Presence Management has partnered with Ericsson-LG Enterprise since 2009 to build the North American Distribution channel for the iPECS Unified Communications Platform, a versatile phone platform with a very competitive entry cost, a five-year warranty and one of the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) available in the industry. The iPECS is a highly scalable and fault tolerant platform that can connect up to 2,400 endpoints per system and up to 300,000 endpoints with networking. The iPECS is successfully marketed worldwide, with a dominant market share in South Korea, Australia and South Africa, and significant established and growing market shares in many other countries.

“Presence Management’s Technical Team was excited to work with Ericsson-LG Enterprise engineers to facilitate bringing to market a product of the magnitude of Ericsson-LG Enterprise’ UCP and UCS. It has been exciting to collaborate with Ericsson-LG Enterprise engineering to produce the right product for the North American market’s needs”, said Bob Rankin, the President of Presence Management. “Since our introduction of the UCP with its leading edge UC applications, we have seen significant sales success with increased interest in the UCP solution with both dealers and clients.”

The Ericsson-LG Enterprise Unified Communication Solution is a collaboration platform for organizations of virtually any size. UCS integrates voice, presence, video conferencing, and instant messaging on the iPECS platform. The Ericsson-LG Enterprise Contact Center Suite is a multi-channel call center solution providing intelligent management of multiple communication mediums.

Ahed Alkhatib, Director of Global Sales at Ericsson-LG Enterprise, stated “Presence Management thoroughly deserved to win Ericsson-LG Enterprise Technical Team of the Year award through demonstrating their ability to collaborate with our engineering team to test, evaluate and provide essential feedback that have contributed greatly to making the iPECS Unified Communications Platform and Unified Communications Solution award winning world class products. We recognize and appreciate the continuous hard work Presence Management performs at all levels in support of Ericsson-LG Enterprise.”

About Presence Management

Presence Management is the largest Distributor for Ericsson-LG Enterprise iPECS IP Telephony products in North America. Presence Management has been selling and servicing telephony and data solutions for 20 years and pioneered the sale of Ericsson-LG Enterprise iPECS through their channel partner network in North America starting in 2009. Providing pre and post-sales support, marketing, instructor led technical training and 24/7 technical support services, Presence Management provides a full range of products and services to the channel. Presence Management is the only distributor in North America exclusively selling the Ericsson-LG Enterprise iPECS product line.

Presence Management offers its dealers a broad range of solutions to compliment the iPECS line. These include power management and survivability, as well as supporting products like cabinets, alerting devices, remote control devices as well as video, teleconferencing, and mass alert systems.