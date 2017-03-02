Presence Management Named Best Partner of the Year: UC by Ericsson-LG Enterprise

Presence Management, Inc was recognized once again for their success selling and servicing the iPECS UCP telephony product line into medium and large enterprise solutions

(PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2017

Presence Management, Inc was recognized once again for their success selling and servicing the iPECS UCP telephony product line into medium and large enterprise solutions in 2015. As the first recipient of the Best Partner of the Year: UC Award on November 4th at the 2016 Ericsson-LG Enterprise Global Partner Conference held in Bangkok, Thailand, this award recognizes the continued efforts of Presence Management to expand iPECS name recognition and market share through Unified Communications solutions using the UCP and UCS products in North America.

Presence Management has partnered with Ericsson-LG Enterprise since 2009 to build the North American Distribution channel for the iPECS Unified Communications Platform, a versatile phone platform with a very competitive entry cost, a five-year warranty and one of the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) available in the industry. The iPECS is a highly scalable and fault tolerant platform that can connect up to 2,400 endpoints per system and up to 300,000 endpoints with networking. The iPECS is successfully marketed worldwide, with a dominant market share in South Korea, Australia and South Africa, and significant established and growing market shares in many other countries.

“It is a pleasure to be recognized for our sales and marketing efforts around the Ericsson-LG Enterprise line of advanced unified communication applications in North America. Presence Management is committed to bringing new technologies to our reseller community, and the Unified Communications Platform, coupled with the Unified Communication Solution (UCS) with its industry leading desktop and mobility capabilities, has allowed us to enter new upscale markets desiring to take advantage of the iPECS UC solutions” said Bob Rankin, the President of Presence Management.

The Ericsson-LG Enterprise Unified Communication Solution is a collaboration platform for organizations of virtually any size. UCS integrates voice, presence, video conferencing, and instant messaging on the iPECS platform.

Ahed Alkhatib, Director of Global Sales at Ericsson-LG Enterprise, stated “Presence Management thoroughly deserved to win Ericsson-LG Enterprise Best Partner of the Year: UC award through demonstrating their ability to position the entire Ericsson-LG Enterprise value proposition, in particular the UCS desktop and mobile applications. Year after year, Presence Management continues to leverage our award winning iPECS UCP VoIP platform with the iPECS Unified Communications Solution (iPECS UCS) across a wide range of application solutions. We recognize and appreciate the continuous hard work Presence Management performs in the region.”

Presence Management continues to recruit new dealers across the United States to meet the growing demand for the iPECS phone system. To learn more about Presence Management and the iPECS platform, go to www.presencemanagement.com.

About Presence Management

Presence Management is the largest Distributor for Ericsson-LG Enterprise iPECS IP Telephony products in North America. Presence Management has been selling and servicing telephony and data solutions for 20 years and pioneered the sale of Ericsson-LG Enterprise iPECS through their channel partner network in North America starting in 2009. Providing pre and post-sales support, marketing, instructor led technical training and 24/7 technical support services, Presence Management provides a full range of products and services to the channel. Presence Management is the only distributor in North America exclusively selling the Ericsson-LG Enterprise iPECS product line.

Presence Management offers its dealers a broad range of solutions to compliment the iPECS line. These include power management and survivability, as well as supporting products like cabinets, alerting devices, remote control devices as well as video, teleconferencing, and mass alert systems.