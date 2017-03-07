Prequel to 1932 Classic, White Zombie, Memoirs of Murder Available Nearly Eighty-Five Years Later

A new story by Brad A. Braddock, Memoirs of Murder is a riveting prequel to the classic tale…intertwined from the personal diary of Murder Legendre himself.

(PRUnderground) March 7th, 2017

Several years after the end of the Great War, Mister Legendre leaves the ravaged lands of Europe, finding himself drawn to Haiti…the land of Voodoo, mystery and the occult.

Soon, he becomes bewitched by his quest to learn these satanic arts, and also lust stricken by one of his young Haitian servants, the beautiful Mergena. A woman who harbors deep emotional scars caused by none other than the evil witchdoctor, Ledot.

She becomes torn between her love and kindness for Mister Legendre, and the whisperings of her missionary friend, Doctor Cushing, who has said that Mister Legendre is nothing more than pure evil and on a course driven by desire to one day own her soul. After it appears that the doctor may have his way in persuading Mergena to leave her love, Legendre will stop at nothing to take back control of her.

With his zombie grip, he made his first true love perform his every desire!

Copies of Memoirs of Murder are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

Review copies available upon request

Contact: Taylor Williams / Book Publicist, Black Rose Writing

pr@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.