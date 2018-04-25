Prepare your Garage Door for Hurricane Season with 24 Hour Garage Doors

South Florida residents are now preparing their homes and businesses in advance of hurricane season. While many people take measures to protect their windows, landscaping and cars, installing a hurricane gauge garage door is often overlooked.

South Florida residents are now preparing their homes and businesses in advance of hurricane season. While many people take measures to protect their windows, landscaping and cars, installing a hurricane gauge garage door is often overlooked.

Building codes have changed dramatically in south Florida since Hurricane Andrew blew through the area in1992, leaving devastation in its wake. It turns out that a garage door failure can be a significant contributing factor to major structural damage. Hurricanes bring powerful winds, heavy rain, sudden changes in atmospheric pressure and danger from windblown debris. Hurricane upgrades to an existing garage door or a replacement with the right hurricane gauge door may prevent extensive damage.

According to Avi Zohar, CEO of 24 Garage Doors in Fort Lauderdale, a hurricane grade garage door is a must for south Florida residents. “Without the proper hurricane grade garage door, internal pressure can build up during a hurricane,” he noted. “Combined with suction pressure on exterior walls, garage door failure can lead to a total collapse of a roof or a wall.” He recommends an inspection by an experienced professional to determine the correct solution for a particular home or business.

To reduce your vulnerability in the event of a hurricane, Avi Zohar suggests additional 3-inch galvanized reinforcement struts and installing more jamb brackets to strengthen the track and make sure it stays attached to the wall. Concrete anchors can keep wood framing secured and heavy duty commercial 14-gauge hinges are needed for reinforcement. Larger springs can help, and ball bearing sealed neoprene rollers can prevent slippage from the hinge during high hurricane force winds.

24 Garage Doors offers garage door repair services and garage door replacements for residential and commercial property. They offer high and low impact resistant garage doors in Broward, Miami Dade and Palm Beach Counties. The company is accredited with the Better Business Bureau and Angie’s List and enjoys a 5-star rating on Google.

