Prediabetics Improve Health With New Online Program by Holland Health Coaching

Holland Health Coaching launches Solution Starter for Prediabetes.

Broomfield, Colorado (PRUnderground) June 14th, 2018

Holland Health Coaching has introduced a new, online education program to support the 86 million Americans who suffer from Prediabetes. Without lifestyle changes, these people face a high risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes and its associated health issues such as heart attacks, strokes, arthritis, and obesity. The Solution Starter for Prediabetes program was designed specifically to help people avoid that progression and reverse the disease. It is the first interactive offering of its kind.

Solution Starter provides members with 12 months of support for lifestyle transformation and includes a combination of online/on-demand learning, printed resources, community involvement with other members, and access to personal coaching from Certified Diabetes Educator Georgianne Holland.

As the founder of Holland Health Coaching, Georgianne Holland is fully trained and experienced in teaching the lifestyle curriculum authorized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC)—a program proven to reduce the risk of moving from Prediabetes to Type 2 Diabetes by 58%. Research from the CDC indicates that more than 1 out of 3 American adults have Prediabetes in 2018, up from just 1 in 10 in 2014. Within five years, up to 30% of those with Prediabetes will develop Type 2 Diabetes.

“I coached so many people who had been struggling with Prediabetes,” explains Holland. “It was really rewarding to help them improve their health in a meaningful, lasting way, and I wanted to share that successful approach on a broader scale. That was the inspiration behind Solution Starter. Through this online program, I can provide people nationwide with extended guidance to make lifestyle changes that really matter for them and their families.”

Created to integrate with each individual’s existing medical care, Solution Starter is structured to build and reinforce healthy habits and generate more sustainable, long-term results. Participants in Holland’s original program reported weight loss, improved fitness levels, increased energy, a reduced risk of Type 2 Diabetes and, in many cases, a reversal of their Prediabetes diagnosis.

For more information about Solution Starter for Prediabetes, visit www.SolutionStarter.life.

Holland Health Coaching has been partnering with people who face health challenges and helping them make the strategic changes that can improve the quality of their lives. Founded in 2012, the company is based in Colorado.

About Holland Health Coaching

Georgianne Holland is a highly qualified, experienced health and wellness coach, and she is the founder of Colorado-based Holland Health Coaching. Her mission is to provide holistic health coaching support to women and their families. She publishes evidence-based self-care instruction that women can follow at home to prevent chronic illness through a wellness lifestyle.