Precoro Unveils its New Brand Identity and Website

The new brand identity reveals Precoro as a flexible and cutting-edge purchasing software for mid-sized businesses

New York, NY (PRUnderground) July 13th, 2018

Precoro, a cloud-based purchasing software, today announced it’s visual identity rebranding. The comprehensive rebrand elevates the focus on delivering a cutting-edge spend management technology for mid-sized businesses and includes new logo, positioning, and website.

Since 2015 Precoro has been delivering procurement technology excellence to more than 900 companies from all over the world. During this time the company has gained an exceptional expertise in making purchasing processes transparent, controllable, and convenient. The new visual identity has been designed to unveil this experience of innovation and collaboration as a core of Precoro’s mission: to help companies grow faster by organizing and controlling the most crucial part of a business – spending.

“With the new brand identity, we want to synchronize what we actually do in Precoro for customers with our appearance. And what we basically do is not just a software, it’s a technology of transparent, organized and controllable procurement process automation with a simple and flexible tool.” – said Andrii Zhyvolovych, CEO at Precoro.

The evolved brand identity will be rolled out to all Precoro products, communications, and experiences, starting with the updated website. More information, including graphics and photos, can be found in company’s digital press kit.

Please visit precoro.com to explore the new website and learn more about Precoro’s innovative tools for modern procurement.

About Precoro Inc.

Precoro is a cloud-based purchasing software designed to streamline the procurement process and reduce manual work in purchasing. Automated purchase orders, custom approval workflow, budget control and powerful analytics in Precoro makes procurement easier, trackable and transparent. For more information, visit www.precoro.com.