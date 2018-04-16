Potty Pros Earns Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification for NJ, NYC, and Philadelphia

Potty Pros proudly serves New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia

Manhattan, NY (PRUnderground) April 16th, 2018

Potty Pros, a portable toilet company that provides portable restrooms through the New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia regions, this week received recognition for being an officially certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) today with NJDOT, NYDOT, and Port Authority of NY/NJ and NJ Transit.

As an already previously certified women-owned and operated company (WBE) with the state of NJ, NY, NYC, and Port Authority of NY/NJ, Potty Pros was elated to receive news of their often difficult-to-acquire new certification.

“Potty Pros is proud to help contractors fill in their ‘good faith efforts’ on projects requiring DBE participation by contracting the agency they are working with,” said Nicole Murray, Founder and CEO of Potty Pros. ”While helping fulfill DBE goals on projects, we can now do it cost effectively, at the same time as providing a superior service.”

Potty Pros provides their services for corporate events, construction sites, parties, music festivals, sporting events or tournaments, wedding receptions and ceremonies, golf courses, disaster relief and response, arts and crafts fairs, home improvement projects, landfills, backyard parties, races and marathons, and more.

The company services any industry interested in leveraging the power of the portable toilet.

“We are happy to accommodate any request, offering short term, long term, and permanent toilet placements, as well as related products like sinks, restroom trailers, and holding tanks,” said Murray. “We are committed to raising the bar to a higher level of service, which is what we are thrilled to be constantly offering our clients. Spread the word on our new DBE certification, and consider our porta potty support for your next project or event.”

Potty Pros is a leading porta potty rental and porta john rental company in the greater New Jersey and New York City areas today.

About Potty Pros

Potty Pros is New Jersey and New York’s only certified woman owned business providing clean and affordable portable restrooms.