Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) February 20th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Post Malone presale tickets for his 2018 tour. This extensive tour will get underway in late April in Portland, OR at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will culminate on June 24th at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA. He will be joined by popular rapper, 21 Savage from Atlanta along with SOB x RBE an exciting new band from San Francisco. Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” which features 21 Savage, dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for countless weeks.

Post Malone 2018 Tour Dates:

April 26 — Portland, OR at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 27 — Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

April 29 — Seattle, WA at SatoWare Center

May 1 — Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

May 2 — Denver, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 4 — Sioux City, IA at Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City

May 8 — Nashville, TN at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 9 — Simpsonville, SC at Heritage Park Amphitheatre

May 10 — Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place

May 16 — Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

May 18 — Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 19 — Baltimore, MD at Preakness

May 23 — Philadelphia, PA at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

May 24 — Boston, MA at Xfinity Center

May 26 — Darien, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

May 27 — Toronto, ON at RBC Echo Beach

May 29 — Detroit, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 2 — Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 5 — Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 6 — Indianapolis, IN at Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

June 10 — Atlanta, GA at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 14 — Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 15 — Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman (Woodlands Pavilion)

June 16 — Austin, TX at Austin360 Amphitheater

June 19 — Phoenix, AZ at Rawhide Event Center

June 21 — San Diego, at CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

June 22 — Las Vegas, NV at Park Theater at Park MGM

June 24 — Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

