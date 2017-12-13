PositiveSingles observed that people with STD are more grateful than others

People with STD originally post greetings on Thanksgiving Day

Salt Lake City, UT (PRUnderground) December 13th, 2017

PositiveSingles-the largest STD dating site since 2002, have observed many members that are feeling grateful to others, which is rarely found on other dating sites. Without any official organizing or guiding, the members of PositiveSingles started the kindness-returning engagement in their online community all along the Thanksgiving Day week of Nov 21st to 29th. They post blogs with their greetings words for appreciation together with their pics to look for partners and friendships. These posts have gained hot likes as well as warm comments writing thanks or welcome back. And more people start to post their best wishes with hoping to find an ideal partner during the meaningful week. In PositiveSingles user community, people with an STD are originally engaged in harmonious social networking activities with each other.

“People with STDs has been rejected or confronting bias in many other places especially normal communities,” the spokesperson of PositiveSingles.com, Suny Smith, said, “that is the main reason why they cherish the community we built up for them.” “We have been working on guiding users and contributing to providing a warm and harmonious surrounding for our members.” Suny added.

From the initial and essential dating and love-seeking service, to a wiki of dating tips for STD singles, and sharing stories of themselves and others, PositiveSingles have created a full social surrounding for users. Moreover, PositiveSingles even provide professional STD consultant special for new diagnosed members. As the site keeps unshakable leading position in STD online dating, the executing operation team have been contributed in expanding the community utilities and creating new functional updates for their members. The company take the impressive phenomenon as one of the inspiring reward of their success in running STD people community.

About PositiveSingles.com

Founded in 2002 and with more than 1,288,000 registered members around the world, PositiveSingles.com is the world’s largest HIV and other STD dating website for singles with any sexually transmitted disease. With a concern for its members’ privacy PositiveSingles.com’s vision is to provide a safe and supportive community where its members can connect with others, find support and relevant information, be motivated and uplifted, enjoy safely dating with a sexually transmitted disease, and potentially discover love.