PositiveSingles.com Claim That They Are the Best STD Dating Site to Care for Their Users’ Privacy

PositiveSingles provide the unique privacy settings such as pattern lock, quick exit, anonymous STD Q&A, etc

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

In a recent media release conference of company’s new feature illustration both on website and mobile app, the No.1 herpes dating and STD support community PositiveSingles has claimed to be the best dating site to protect users’ privacy. Safeguarding the privacy of its users is the most pressing duty of a dating website or app. Especially for individuals who are living with STDs and are wishing to date other individuals who have the same STD as well as seeking support in online community either on PC or mobile app, privacy and safety is always the topmost priority in their concern. Some HSV singles dating sites even allow public search engine or other craigslist sites to expose and find out its user’s detailed information. On contrary, PositiveSingles.com does not allow the user’s information to be indexed by any search engine without user’s permission.

“As a certain niche in dating industry focusing on positive singles, since our inception in 2001, Positivesingles.com has aimed to develop a thorough and comprehensive system that protects users’ privacy.” The spokesman of PositiveSingles stated. “PositiveSingles.com provides its users with a multitude of different options and features, but the most vital feature of the dating website is the extensive care that it has for the privacy of the users, and secure keeping of their information.”

Using the website on PC might indicate that anyone can step behind the user and see what they are browsing. It is for this reason that PositiveSingles.com has added a few PC-specific features to ensure that their users’ identity and actions are always protected and safeguarded.

As soon as clicking the ‘quick exit’ button the user will be instantly redirected to another website, and thus they can switch within mere moments. Moreover, with additional features such as private albums that can only be viewed by people allowed by the user, as well as the option to hide users that have other types of STDs. This way, users only match up with people who have the same type of STD as them.

In addition, users can even hide the fact that they visited someone’s profile, ensuring that their visit was untraceable. In the massive STD dating support PositiveSingles has built, members can ask questions and clear queries anonymously.

On their invoice after payment for gold membership, the receipt states SuccessfulMatch instead of PositiveSingles which is an appearing simple and tiny detail but needs to be carefully dealt with.

“If people wish to interact and communicate with individuals who share the same interests, goals and struggles then PositiveSingles.com is definitely the perfect place to find a life-long companion.”

The various features that PositiveSingles provides not only exist for PC, but also extend to their mobile apps.

Regarding mobile phones, a certain scene is that you put your phone down somewhere for a moment unlocked, and then someone passes by and pick up clicking in the dating app. Then all your secrets including private album and disease status could be leaked. To stop this from happening, the app has quite a few features that aren’t found in other herpes dating apps. The initial innovation is a pattern lock system that ensures that only the owner of the phone has access to the app and can view their profile. Furthermore, the icon for the app is just a “PS”, in this way it appears quite discrete on one’s application gallery.

About PositiveSingles.com

PositiveSingles.com is a dating website that aims to connect people from the STD community, providing them a platform to communicate, interact and date one another without any issues. The website cares extensively for the security and privacy of its users, and takes a multitude of different of steps to ensure that their information is not misused in any way. It appears as the next big step for herpes dating.

For more information: https://www.positivesingles.com