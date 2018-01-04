Popular Herpes Dating App, MPWH, Lately Released Its Brand New iOS App

Equipped with a pattern lock feature to protect members' privacy more than the previous version, Version 6.0.0 also includes a quick sidebar so the app can be used easier

Los Angeles, California, USA (PRUnderground) January 4th, 2018

MPWH (Meet People With Herpes), the number one herpes dating site that provides privacy and resources to individuals living with herpes in today’s world, this week announced they have released Version 6.0.0 of their popular MPWH dating app.

Equipped with a pattern lock feature to protect members’ privacy more than the previous version, Version 6.0.0 also includes a quick sidebar so the app can be used easier.

“Dating with herpes can be incredibly difficult, and with such a harsh public stigma attached to the disorder, many people feel alone and they need to hide,” said Michelle Lee, the Co-founder of MPWH App . “Our app creates a special community, geared specifically towards people with genital and oral herpes. Since we take passion in the community we provide for our members, we have recently released a newer version of our app with important improvements.”

With the MPWH, members can meet with other herpes singles living in their local area. They can also chat with like-minded people online, even if they aren’t intent on dating or starting an in-person relationship. Additionally, members are free to discuss how to live and date with herpes in a world that turns its back on sexually transmitted diseases.

“Founded in 1999, we’ve been connecting individuals living with herpes for almost 20-years,” said Lee. “Every year, we strive to provide the best possible experience for our members, which means new app updates as quickly as we can develop them. Spread the world of our new MPWH app, and head on over to iTunes to try it out.”

At this time, the app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store .

For more information, or to download the latest version today, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id977075561?mt=8

About MPWH

MPWH is the first and leading American-based international Herpes / HSV dating community. It provides full access to features on its PC site, mobile site, Android App, and iOS App. The platform is exclusive for singles living with Oral Herpes (HSV-1) and Genital Herpes (HSV-2) and provides them with an opportunity to find love and support. The Herpes-only dating community allows members to filter out other STDs, such as HPV, HIV / AIDS etc. MPWH is always selected as the best choice by Herpes singles to find love, friends, and support.