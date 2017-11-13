Popular CBD Oil Brands Get Updated Reviews And Profiles On CBDReVu.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) November 13th, 2017

Most of the popular brands of CBD oil have received updated reviews and profiles on CBDReVu.com, a leading consumer destination for consumers researching and shopping for CBD products, see here https://cbdrevu.com/

CBDReVu.com is a favorite destination for CBD news, product profiles and reviews with a rapidly growing audience. The site is especially popular with visitors throughout the United States but increasingly is seeing a growing audience from Western Europe, where much of the industrial hemp used as source material for many American CBD brands emanates from. For consumers seeking to learn exactly what is CBD oil and which are the popular products, CBDReVu is an excellent starting place with profiles of many CBD companies in one place making for easier comparisons by shoppers.

Popular CBD oil products such as CBDPure, CW Hemp, VitaCBD, Kannaway and others are currently profiled on CBDRevu and new product profiles and reviews are published on an ongoing basis.

CBD oil product sales are brisk. A leading industry journal recently stated that it expects the hemp business to hit $1.8 billion in total by year 2020, with a significant factor being the sale of industrial hemp derived cannabidiol, or CBD as it is better known. That hemp industry trade group states the hemp industry did $688 million in sales in 2016, indicating a compound annual growth rate of 22%. CBD products are not only popular with consumers, but investors too are getting on board. There are a number of venture capitalists investing and there are even some public companies in the CBD space.

There are so many new products coming to market, shopping for these products can be a maze of confusion as consumers search for the best CBD oil. These products vary in form, taste and ingredients. Most popular seems to be the concentrated CBD oils. Many of the popular products have a variety of nutritional-type ingredients added but many consumers seem to prefer brands that offer CBD in a carrier oil with no added ingredients. Charles Franklin of CBDReVu.com says; “Our favorite CBD products are pure CBD oil products and many consumers seem to agree.” A few years ago most people knew nothing about cannabidiol but that has changed significantly over the past few years. There seems to be no stigma attached to CBD these days even though the compound is extracted from the hemp plant, which is in the same plant family as cannabis from where recreational marijuana is derived. The big difference, however, is that CBD does not get people high as there is no THC, or only negligible amounts of THC, present in most CBD products.

CBDReVu advises consumers to avoid products that make health claims about their products since any potential nutritional or health benefits are speculative until proven by scientific research, and are therefore inappropriate at this time. CBDReVu.com further advises consumers to always consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before taking any nutritional supplements including CBD supplements especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

About CBDReVu.com

CBDReVu.com is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA and writes about CBD products.