Pool Guard USA takes pool safety seriously

Clearwater, Florida (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

Pool Guard Manufacturing takes pool safety seriously, by not only being a premier manufacturer of swimming pool safety fences, nets and covers but also supporting water safety education and awareness by sponsoring organizations such as End Drowning Now. Pool Guard recognizes the dangers a swimming pool presents to the most vulnerable household members: children, elders and pets. Their corporate support of End Drowning Now is key to helping make pools safe for kids.

“We believe water safety education and awareness in conjunction with strong, reliable pool safety barriers is key to reducing drowning accidents in swimming pools and we are proud to sponsor End Drowning Now to get the word out.” says Pool Guard President, Mike Corkery.

Pool Guard Manufacturing is partnering with business owners across North America to increase pool safety for customers while helping to reduce the number of accidental drownings that occur in residential swimming pools. Accidental drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of five years and more than half of all drowning incidents occurred in backyard pools or spas.

End Drowning Now’s mission is “to educate and teach safer behavior to parents, caregivers and children about the dangers and risks associated with being in, on or near water.” Bobby Hazen, founder of End Drowning Now says, “Isolation fencing, along with self-locking gates can help reduce swimming pool tragedies.” Visit http://www.enddrowningnow.org for more safety information.

Based in Clearwater, Florida, Pool Guard Manufacturing is the worldwide leader in pool safety fences, pool nets, and pool covers since 1997. The manufacturing company supports a worldwide dealer network trained specifically in the skills needed for safe and secure pool barrier installations. Pool Guard can be contacted at (888)876-4005 or by visiting their web site at http://www.poolguardusa.com.

