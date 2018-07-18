Pony Express HQ Brings Affordable SMS Text Marketing to Everyone

Smart businesses & organizations know that SMS texting is crucial in their marketing effort. Pony Express HQ is the ideal partner for a company’s text marketing needs.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) July 18th, 2018

While there are many ways to connecting with customers or members, smart businesses know that SMS text message marketing is the most effective choice in today’s world of smartphones. The question isn’t whether one should have an SMS text marketing plan, but rather how to have an SMS texting marketing plan l without breaking the bank? The secret is in knowing whom to work with. Pony Express HQ is your partner in creating compelling word-of-mouth SMS text marketing campaigns with no contracts, no monthly fees, and no coding knowledge required.

“At Pony Express HQ, we connect people to the fastest and most convenient messaging options in order to create the best communication experience,” commented Irmak Berktas the co-founder/CEO of the company. “We carry your important messages – ensuring that they’re delivered safely, reliably, on-time, and to the right people. Our mission is to be the omnichannel platform for all your mobile messaging needs.”

According to Pony Express HQ, the platform delivers several key benefits when it comes to SMS text marketing: including being able to create specific groups out of contact lists, creating auto-responses to keywords texted, and ensuring that your customers always feel engaged. The company’s platform also allows the use of emojis and MMS to enhance audience delight.

The process is just three easy steps: Simply upload and sync your subscribers from either a CSV file or other database apps, create a message, and send a large group text with no reply all. Once a customer responds you can keep the conversation going with one-on-one messaging options.

Pony Express HQ is dedicated to working with small businesses, including non-profits, church groups, education organizations and other small companies because they understand the need to stay on budget and to maximize your money.

Noah F. of Next Gen Pastor in Murphysboro, IL, recently said in a five-star review, “It’s so easy to use, and our team loves it! We love that you can opt-in to text message group by just one keyword by a simple number. We absolutely love this product. The dashboard is nice and easy to use, and it’s so easy to send out a mass text.”

For more information be sure to visit: www.getponyexpress.com.

About Pony Express HQ

Pony Express is an online platform that helps businesses and organizations connect with large groups of customers and members over SMS text message and mobile messaging.