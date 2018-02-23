Polk County Commercial Real Estate Market Report Released for Third Quarter of 2017

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Launches A Quarterly Market Report On Industrial, Office, Retail and Multi-Family Property Values

Lakeland, FL (PRUnderground) February 23rd, 2018

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) released the company’s first quarterly market report this week with the most recent sales data available, the third quarter of 2017. The report provides a comprehensive look at commercial property values in Polk County and covers industrial, office, retail and multi-family commercial real estate.

“Our market needed informative analysis by seasoned professionals,” said Gary Ralston, CCIM, SIOR, CPM, CRE, CLS, CDP, CRX, FRICS, managing partner of CBCSRD. “We have insight into Polk County’s economics, government and business that allows us to correctly interpret data for clients and property owners here and those who invest from outside the area.”

In addition to a market snapshot from Ralston, the report features a government update from R.Todd Dantzler, CCIM, current chairman of the Polk County Board of Commissioners. Detailed analysis of property values trends by category are provided by brokers and agents of CBCSRD.

To download a copy of the CBCSRD Market Report for Quarter 3 2017, visit srdcommercial.com/marketreport.

View and download this press release and others on srdcommercial.com

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) is located in Lakeland, Florida and is Florida’s I-4 corridor’s premier commercial real estate firm. We offer unique positioning of properties utilizing our intimate knowledge of local markets, a recognized national brand, and a global reach through our Coldwell Banker Commercial offices worldwide. CBC worldwide achieved $5 billion in investment sales and leasing transactions in 2016.

CBCSRD was founded by three highly-recognized CCIM-designated Florida brokers. The company brings together experts on all aspects of real estate. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBCSRD and our land brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate. For more information, please visit SRDcommercial.com