Policy Architects Launches Online Platform for Life Insurance in Canada

There are many misconceptions & myths when it comes to life insurance in Canada that cause great confusion. Policy Architects are happy to shine a light on these issues.

Toronto, Canada (PRUnderground) August 2nd, 2018

Finding a good quality, attractively priced life insurance policy in Canada does not have to be a complicated or expensive process. In fact, thanks to this new online life insurance platform by Policy Architects, the exact opposite is true. Recently launched by life insurance expert James Heidebrecht, this new platform makes it easy to compare quotes from the highest rated life insurance companies and find the best and most affordable solution to meet nearly any need.

“There are a lot of myths and inaccurate beliefs out there when it comes to life insurance,” commented Heidebrecht. “Not only is life insurance extraordinarily affordable but it’s essential if you have loved ones you want to protect from debt and final expenses. I’m excited to get the word out and provide people with information and personalized service that transcends anything available out there right now.”

According to Heidebrecht, there are many good reasons for consulting Policy Architects rather than going another route to explore Canadian life insurance policies. Policy Architects delivers more entertaining, compelling and comprehensive content on life insurance basics than any other platform in Canada. “We put consumers in the driver’s seat. They self-direct their engagement with us, read the content relevant to them and use our online insurance quoter to compare multiple insurance companies in real-time.” Questions can be answered quickly by talking with a live agent. As an independent agency, Policy Architects has no misplaced loyalties; they provide consumers with customized options at the best possible price, regardless of carrier.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.policyarchitects.com.

About Policy Architects

Stuff happens to the best of us at the worst of times… and Policy Architects realizes that. We know your family is important. When you’re not here – who’s going to keep your promises? Let Policy Architects custom build a safety net for your family so nothing slips through the cracks.