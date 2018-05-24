Police Unity Tour and Brown Automotive Group

Brown Automotive Group and William E. Schuiling are honored to have sponsored the Police Unity Tour since 2012.

May 24th, 2018

Brown Automotive Group and William E. Schuiling were honored to sponsor the Police Unity Tour for the sixth year in a row. Founded in May of 1997, the Police Unity Tour was established with the hope of honoring and bringing public awareness of Police Officers who have died in the line of duty. Chapter IV, in Virginia, was organized in June of 2010. Each year riders begin the journey in Virginia’s Capitol City of Richmond, through the scenic hills of Charlottesville, Warrenton, and finally into our Nation’s Capital, Washington, DC. This route contains many challenging hills and picturesque country-side views!

Additionally, Brown Automotive Group and William Schuiling sponsored a “pit stop” during the Police Unity Tour. These “pit stop” provided protein drinks, Gatorade and other refreshments for the riders. This year, there were just over 100 riders from Chapter IV and over 2,000 total riders from all the chapters nationwide! In addition to raising awareness of the sacrifices law enforcement officers make to serve and protect, another objective of the tour is to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial and Museum. This past May, the Police Unity Tour was able to donate $2.6 million dollars to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, bringing our total donations to almost $23 million dollars.

