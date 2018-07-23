Polar Society Launches Clothing Line Focused on Saving Polar Bears & Advocating for Climate Change

With climate change becoming more serious, one of the many side effects is the damaging of polar bear habitats. The Polar Society is a new clothing line trying to help.

There’s something about the majesty (or adorable looks as cubs) of the polar bear that resonates with a great many people. Sadly, many don’t realize the ever-increasing rise in global warming/climate change is having tremendously negative effects – including on shrinking the natural habit of the polar bear and causing a significant drop in their numbers. The good news is a new clothing brand Polar Society are doing their best to raise awareness of this issue and funds to help, with their line of fun and cute polar bear related apparel. The early response to the Polar Society brand has been majorly positive.

“We love polar bears and we know a lot of others do too,” commented a spokesperson from the new brand. “So when we became more aware of their plight, along with the truth behind climate change, we thought an apparel line could really help raise awareness. With that thought firmly in mind, we got to work and The Polar Society’s first line was born.”

According to The Polar Society, the brand’s goal is to donate 10% of their profit to Polar Bear Conservation organizations, while also providing their customers with high-quality, conversation inspiring apparel. A pre-sale is planned to begin towards the end of July, with orders shipping in August 2018. Some samples already shown, on their increasingly popular Instagram page include a variety of t-shirts for both men and women, baseball caps, and even dog sweaters. All with the message of loving polar bears and climate change is REAL.

About Polar Society

