PM Power Products Introduces StaffAlerter at ISC West 2017

Dublin, OH (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2017

PM Power Products introduced their new Mass Notification, Alerting and Control System, StaffAlerter at ISC West 2017 in Las Vegas. StaffAlerter provides a single resource for Emergency Notification, Alerting and Response.

Distinguishing itself in a crowded field, Staff Alerter provides a completely distributed architecture allowing users to place resources anywhere backed by a central cloud control. This allows StaffAlerter to cover any size structure or be deployed across a customer’s network.

“I have never seen a system with so many capabilities and a great entry price point”, commented show attendee Richard Strong. “StaffAlerter will scale to meet my organizational needs and is very cost effective”.

PM Power Products originally designed StaffAlerter around the needs of its K-12 education clients. StaffAlerter offers an extensive range of customizable wireless and hardwired inputs and outputs across networks making it the ideal choice for any size business or agency. It offers a unique Wi-Fi based Panic button that delivers solid performance across large wireless networks.

StaffAlerter supports a wide range of inputs including, severe weather, process control, telephone system integration, access control integration, break-glass boxes, panic buttons wired and wireless.

“StaffAlerter, Always Connected, Always Informed”.

Distributed through Presence Management LLC., www-presencemanagement.com

About Presence Management

Presence Management is the largest Distributor for Ericsson-LG Enterprise iPECS IP Telephony products in North America. Presence Management has been selling and servicing telephony and data solutions for 20 years and pioneered the sale of Ericsson-LG Enterprise iPECS through their channel partner network in North America starting in 2009. Providing pre and post-sales support, marketing, instructor led technical training and 24/7 technical support services, Presence Management provides a full range of products and services to the channel. Presence Management is the only distributor in North America exclusively selling the Ericsson-LG Enterprise iPECS product line.

Presence Management offers its dealers a broad range of solutions to compliment the iPECS line. These include power management and survivability, as well as supporting products like cabinets, alerting devices, remote control devices as well as video, teleconferencing, and mass alert systems.