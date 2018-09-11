Playa Vida Honduras Announces September “Buy Now Build Later” Half-Off Special for Private Lots

La Ceiba, Honduras (PRUnderground) September 11th, 2018

Lauded as the next Costa Rica, Honduras is a hotspot for investors and expats in the market for Caribbean custom homes. Now, thanks to a U.S. based developer, acquiring vacation homes in Honduras just got easier. The beachfront community, Playa Vida Honduras, has announced a “Buy Now Build Later” September Special. The special includes lots initially priced at $35,000, now available nearly half-off at $19,999 for a limited time. Steps away from the Honduras beachfront, buyers can secure lots now and then pay the difference to upgrade to any lot they choose when it’s time to build.

A place HGTV took notice of in season sixteen of their show Beachfront Bargain Hunt, the resort has the renown Pico Bonito mountain range on tap as well. Tim Clifton, Owner and Developer of Playa Vida Honduras, said, “We currently have three new beachfront homes built. I’ve kept this a very private community on purpose. It truly is an exceptional getaway.”

From concept to construction, and over 35-years of residential and commercial development experience, the community’s developer assures U.S. quality standard builds. Moreover, Playa Vida Honduras has a residents only pool, clubhouse, 24/7 security, and concierge services so attentive they’ll even deliver groceries.

About Playa Vida Honduras

Playa Vida Honduras is a private, beachfront community offering beach homes and lots for sale.