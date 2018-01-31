Platinum Producer DubMuzik Releases New Mixtape, “No Parachute”

DubMuzik Drops His First Mixtape with “No Parachute”; No Seatbelt; No Helmet; & No Breaks

Detroit, Michigan (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC (CCE) announces today’s official release of DubMuzik’s brand-new first mixtape, “No Parachute,” along with the track sheet and 3 music snippets to preview. The mixtape was created after many music lovers continued to ask him, if he was going to drop a mixtape. DubMuzik is on a mission to feature some of Detroit’s top elite artists and help up & coming artists get exposure on their music projects with the start of a mixtape with all original beats. There is Swifty McVay of D12; Lazarus; Miss Nia Malin of Rock Bottom; Lil David Ruffin; Desztro, Don Peace of Faygos and Coney; Detroit’s own Shakia Snow with production work by Laid Backz; the legendary Boss who had a hit record out entitled, “Deeper” on Def Jam Recordings; and a host of Detroit Artists on the mixtape.

DubMuzik’s skill set behind the production of several successful music videos, such as, Lazarus’ first single, “Man on a Mission” hit 1.4 million+ views on YouTube in the first week of releasing it in 2017. This has opened the door for DubMuzik to conquer his own credits outside of the credits of his work with major household names in the music industry. The first single, “Better Made” by Lil David Ruffin & Desztro and co-produced with Antlive is on the mixtape as a bonus track that currently has 12,839+ views on Facebook. This music video is featured on several hip hop sites, such as UndergroundHipHopBlog.com; IndieRapBlog.com; UndergroundHipHopRadio.com; IndieHipHop.com, IndieRapVidz.com; and Cabezas Underground.

“No Parachute,” differs from other mixtapes because I had a change to study the rap game, along with the business. I understand this generation of music and where music has grown. I’m bridging the gap by giving the game a taste of both worlds,” said DubMuzik.

DubMuzik also known as, Torrey Holloway was born on August 19, 1974 in Detroit, Michigan on the eastside better known as the, Black Bottom. Before becoming a Producer, he was a rapper with his best friend, Terreance (Convict) Little and cousin, Michael (LB Loony Bird) Dicus, which formed the group, Scriptures of a Lunatic (S.O.L.) He’s worked with a host of major artists, such as Bizarre of D12; Royce 59; Robert Curry of Day 26; Seven the General; Rock Bottom Entertainment; Lodge Boys; David McMurray; Swiss Beats; Mr. Porter; Juicy J; 36 Mafia; D Paul; & Keith Murray; to name a few.

“No Parachute” will be available for purchase at most major digital stores, such as iTunes, Google Play, and more. DubMuzik premiered the mixtape at his Diversity Show / Release Party held on 1/27/18 at Bullfrog Bar & Grill with performances by artists on his mixtape. CCE recently launched a Facebook Campaign through fan engagement generating a great number of Facebook Likes, Shares, and Comments. The heavy online promotions have gained an incredible buzz throughout social media networks, such as Instagram.

DubMuzik, LLC is a production team with the assistance of Producer, LaidBackz and songwriter, Lil David Ruffin. We bring clean cut production beat and melodies with the new Motown sound.

