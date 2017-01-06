Planning a New Year Declutter? Why Hiring a Skip is a Great Option – J Dickinson & Sons Ltd

The New Year marks for many of us a new beginning, and a fresh start. The beginning of the year has traditionally been a time for getting your house in order. Whether it’s a spring clean, or a project on more of a 60 – minute makeover scale. There’s something satisfying about getting rid of the old to make way for the new.

If you are planning on decluttering your house over the coming weeks, hiring a skip could be the best decision you make. So, why hire a skip from J Dickinson & Sons Ltd? Here are a few good reasons;

1. Half price skip-hire this January with their 50% off winter offer

2. A safe, legal and efficient method of waste disposal

3. Take the stress out of getting rid of your household waste, from mattresses to old electrical goods

4. Environmentally friendly, 75% of the waste collected is then recycled at their onsite recycling unit

5. A variety of skip sizes to suit your needs – the majority of which are walk-in for your convenience

If you’re worried about what size skip you may need; calling your local skip hire firm can settle any questions you may have. A good rule of thumb is a 2-yard skip holds approximately 30-35 black bin bags of rubbish.

Obviously for bigger items a bigger skip will be required, and don’t forget they need to be level filled! The last thing you want is to spend a couple of days and a whole lot of energy, only to have to remove items sticking out or hanging over the edge of your skip.

For more information about skip hire Bolton visit J Dickinson & Sons Ltd website at http://www.jdickinson.co.uk or call their team on 01204 696446 to discuss your requirements.

About J Dickinson & Sons Ltd