Planet TechEd releases a new upgrade of Mythware Classroom Management software for iOS

Planet TechEd is proud to announce a new upgrade for Mythware Classroom Management Software for iOS.

Blaine, WA (PRUnderground) December 11th, 2017

Today’s world revolves around technology devices and solutions that helps us with our day to day life. Updating different solutions in order to provide a compatible solution with the latest hardware is an important part of every technology company. Planet TechEd Inc. is an educational company that makes sure to provide the most updated classroom management solutions available.

The new upgrade of iOS for Mythware Classroom Management Software has improved features like screen broadcast, file distribution, monitor and control, etc. This new upgrade also allows the students to receive Audio files and multimedia files in real time. The Planet TechEd team has make sure to provide the most complete classroom management solution available with the best upgrades in order to assure a successful functionality.

Planet TechEd Inc. is the official and exclusive distributor of Mythware Solutions. As an educational company, the Planet TechEd team has made sure to be able to provide the best tools for every educator interested in having an up to date classroom and also using technology as the main tool for a successful learning process for every student. Mythware Classroom Management Software for iOS provides the best monitoring and interactive features in order to have a controlled, organized and interactive environment in the classroomThe best tools for a technology based classrooms is an important need for educators today, but the need to be able to have this classroom management solutions available even for small environment is also a need the Planet TechEd team has in mind, this is why you can use our free classroom management solution for up to 5 users for an unlimited amount of time.

The Planet TechEd team has made sure to be able to provide a solution that is easy to use and activate in order to save time to the educators and technology team in the organization. Providing the best classroom management software available in the market at the moment with the best features and an easy interface for everyone. A quick comparison between industry leaders will show why Mythware Classroom Management Software is the best solution available

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.