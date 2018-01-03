Planet TechEd officially release a new upgrade for Mythware Classroom Management Software for Androi

Planet TechEd is proud to announce new upgrade available for Mythware Classroom Management Software for Android.

Washington, USA (PRUnderground) January 2nd, 2018

Improving and updating is one of the most important aspects of every educational solution to keep up with today’s technology. Upgrades are done daily, in order to keep up with technology development, the Planet TechEd team has officially released a new upgrade for Mythware Classroom Management Software for Android devices.

Upgrading and improving educational solutions available has been the main goal for the Planet TechEd team. Keeping up with today’s technology allows every educator to be able to provide an up to date classroom while using technology as a tool for the learning process. A couple of features available with this new upgrade are Screen Broadcast, Chat, Interactive whiteboard. Monitor and Control, Quiz, etc. Mythware Classroom Management Software for Android provides many features that allows the teacher to have an interactive and collaborative classroom.

Planet TechEd Inc. is the official and exclusive distributor of Mythware Solutions. Providing the best classroom management software with the best tools has become one of the main needs in today’s educators. Technology has improved and so has the educational technology. The Planet TechEd team is interested in providing the best tools but also make sure to allow the teachers to have a controlled, organized and interactive classroom.

The best tools for every classroom must include a technology solution that allows every teacher to, not only control the students activities, but also to be able to interact and assist the student when needed. Mythware has proven to be the best Android classroom management software provides different features that helps the teacher provide a secure learning environment to every student in the classroom.

This new upgrade for Android devices is available for every educator interested in implementing the best classroom management software in the actual market. The Planet TechEd Team have made sure to be able to provide the best classroom management solution for the best price as well. Making sure to make this solution an affordable classroom management solution for every institution in need of a controlled, organized and interactive class.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.