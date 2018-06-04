Planet TechEd is proud to announce their solution, Mythware Anti-Theft Software is now compatible with Android OS.

The Planet TechED team announces Mythware Anti-Theft Software is now available for Android OS.

Blaine, Washington (PRUnderground) June 4th, 2018

Technology has become one of the most important tools for our everyday life, from scheduling simple personal appointments to learning something new at school. Technology devices are being implemented all over educational institutions because of the need to have an easier tool to learn, keep your lectures organized and have all information in hand when needed. The need to have a device tracking software on every educational institution is now a common thing among educators. Providing the devices must come with the security that those devices won’t get lost or that is being wrongly used by students.

Devices being used along campus can be used for several purposes, a technology solution that can be used for tracking, remote controlling, prevent loss and theft is a common need nowadays. This is why the Planet TechEd team has spent time and efforts to be able to provide a proper solution that not only tracks and control the devices but also secure the data inside them, prevent loss and theft of those devices with different notifications and functions that can be used for this purpose. Providing the most complete educational solutions is the main purpose of the Planet TechEd team.

Educational solutions like Mythware Anti-Theft Software allow the educators and administration staff to be able to locate and track devices that were provided to the students. With Mythware you can see the device, you can monitor apps being used and you can also prevent loss with the use of notifications and sound alerts. There is a full set of features that can be used to properly administer all the devices being used around campus.

With this new compatibility with Android, you can also the have the security you need for the information and data placed on the devices. With Mythware Anti-theft Software you can protect your devices and the date on them. This has proven that Mythware is the most complete and best anti-theft software available in the market because of the full set of features available and the easy to use interface. Every educational institution interested in providing an up to date classroom and have full control over the devices should be looking at Mythware Anti-Theft Software.

The Planet TechEd team is always improving all educational solutions they provide. From classroom management software to Anti-Theft Software. Allowing every teacher and educational institution to have the best educational technology in order to use tech devices as a tool for the learning process and not as a distraction. Properly controlling your devices will allow the teachers the freedom they need to have an up to date classroom while providing the best features for the students to work comfortably in the class and around campus.

About Planet TechEd Inc.

Planet TechEd was founded by a band of IT experts that realize that technology is a guiding force of education. We believe that institutions should embrace the best technologies available for the betterment of their schools and most importantly their students.

Planet TechEd source the best of the breed technologies that can also be procured at the best value for educational institutions throughout North America.